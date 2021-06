It’s not as if the LA-based Theatrix hasn’t been busy since his last EP on his own Divination Recordings imprint. Since the Golden Dawn EP in late 2019, the spiritually-based label ha kept a consistent single release schedule throughout 2020 with tracks by Toss-T, Spekski, Rubix (BE), Krispe and his own “Antagonist” single. He’s also released a track for Yana‘s 2020 compilation album, been involved in the Headsbass projects, a series of releases by the mental health advocate label Beats In Mind, as well as Stand Together, a collective focusing on equality and diversity in D&B. Apparently all that wasn’t enough, however, because Theatrix is now about to release his sophomore EP, The Technomancy.