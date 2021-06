Maiah Domask was looking forward to her senior year on the UW-Platteville women’s basketball team. However, from not having fans at games, to having to rigorously wake up early to get tested for COVID-19, and later having the team get shut down multiple times before the Pioneers could start their 2020-21 season, Domask only got nine Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games in what would have traditionally been her final season.