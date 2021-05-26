Channel Factory rolls out Conscious Project
Global data and technology platform the Channel Factory is working to address inherent bias in digital advertising with the creation of the Conscious Project. The project is based on insights that suggest that some facets of advertising may be perpetuating bias and hurt against certain groups, based on race, gender or sexuality. The Channel Factory will employ its proprietary technology, along with an education and awareness campaign to drive equity and inclusion across the ad industry.www.prweek.com