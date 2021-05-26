Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Debate Over a Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines: What to Know

By Anshu Siripurapu
Council on Foreign Relations
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo speed up the colossal effort to vaccinate the world’s population against COVID-19, should drugmakers surrender some of their intellectual property rights?. The COVID-19 pandemic has reignited a long-running debate about the right balance between private profits and public health. Many experts and activists contend that World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on intellectual property (IP) limit poor countries’ access to critical medicines. Others say the IP rules are needed to incentivize drugmakers. Countries are now discussing whether to suspend the WTO rules amid the pandemic.

www.cfr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Patents#Covid 19 Vaccine#World Trade Organization#Pharmaceutical Companies#Democratic#Ppe#N95#The World#Cfr#Eu#Covid 19 Vaccines#Waiver Proponents#Vaccine Production#Vaccine Prototypes#Debate#Wto Negotiations#Ip Protections#Critical Medicines#Patented Medical Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
FDA
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minoritiesmilwaukeecourieronline.com

Making It Plain: What Black America Needs to Know about COVID-19 and Vaccines

Multicultural Partners, Teaming Up To Spring into the Endzone and Beat COVID-19 With spring in the air and summer breezes soon to follow, I know we’re all anxious to get our pre-pandemic lives back and enjoy the rituals and routines we hold so dear. However, the United States isn’t quite out of the woods when it comes to conquering COVID-19. Vaccine hesitancy and variants are still hanging in the balance, which could hinder our path to herd immunity.
Pharmaceuticalsheraldcourier.com

COVID-19 vaccine boosters may be necessary. Here's what you need to know

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in the United States, with people ages 12 and older receiving their shots, vaccine makers are now preparing for a next possible phase: booster doses. Currently three coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States — the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S., China support waiver of COVID-19 vaccine IPR: VOA Chinese

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China have voiced support for a waiver of the intellectual property rights (IPR) for coronavirus vaccines, Voice of America Chinese has reported. Earlier in May, the U.S. administration agreed to support waiving intellectual property restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines at the World...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents won't get shots in arms faster. It slows down new vaccines.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Friday that a full waiver of companies' Covid-19 vaccine patents under the World Trade Organization's auspices — sought by many developing countries and supported by President Joe Biden to combat disproportionate access to the therapies — will not be enough to speed up the provision of vaccines to countries where it is lagging.
IndustryPosted by
Verywell Health

Experts Say Patent Waivers Aren't Enough To Increase Global Vaccination

The U.S. government has shown its support in waiving intellectual property rights for the COVID-19 vaccines. Waiving patents alone is unlikely to increase global vaccine production because low- and middle-income countries still lack manufacturing capacity, technology, skills, and raw materials. Experts say that the U.S. government should help facilitate technology...
Pharmaceuticalsyicaiglobal.com

WHO Approves Sinovac’s Covid-19 Vaccine

(Yicai Global) June 2 -- The World Health Organization approved Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use yesterday, making it the second such Chinese shot the global health body has greenlighted after a coronavirus jab developed by Sinopharm. The Beijing-based company applied for emergency use authorization in October when it...
Washington StatePosted by
KING 5

What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Tuesday

U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
ScienceCNBC

Questions over whether Covid-19 originated from lab fuels debate

A source confirmed to NBC news that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got so sick in November 2019 they needed hospital treatment. Rumors that Covid-19 originated from a lab are now gaining momentum. Eunice Yoon joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report.
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D.: COVID-19 vaccines for teens and children: What do we know?

Immunizations have been recommended for children for decades and have proven effective in decreasing the potential for disease. Thus, the practice of vaccinating younger adults, adolescents and children is well-established. Despite this fact, some parents and young adults have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine specifically. These questions can be usually summarized in three general areas: risk versus benefit, side effects and impact on a developing adult, and whether kids really need to get this vaccine. All good questions.
Public HealthAgriculture Online

Chances of COVID patent waiver seen as remote as WTO talks resume

GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization may be further off than ever despite Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters. Negotiations will reopen at the WTO...
U.S. Politicsnewsverses.com

US debates fairest option to share spare COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON – In April, the Biden administration introduced plans to share hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the tip of June. 5 weeks later, nations across the globe are nonetheless ready — with rising impatience — to be taught the place the vaccines will go and the way they are going to be distributed.