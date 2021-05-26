The Debate Over a Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines: What to Know

Multicultural Partners, Teaming Up To Spring into the Endzone and Beat COVID-19 With spring in the air and summer breezes soon to follow, I know we’re all anxious to get our pre-pandemic lives back and enjoy the rituals and routines we hold so dear. However, the United States isn’t quite out of the woods when it comes to conquering COVID-19. Vaccine hesitancy and variants are still hanging in the balance, which could hinder our path to herd immunity.