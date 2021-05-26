Cancel
Technology

Key launches Fan Relationship Manager

By Natasha Bach
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFan interaction platform Key has launched an enterprise software platform similar to Salesforce, called Fan Relationship Manager. The solution will allow talent and brands to gain control over first-party data. The objective is to democratize data collection, helping talent to better understand and connect with their followers and ultimately activate their intended audience. This has become particularly important as social media platforms increasingly control data algorithms, making it difficult for talent to access their audience data.

