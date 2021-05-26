Key launches Fan Relationship Manager

Today’s digital landscape is ever-evolving. With changes to Facebook’s advertising, the recent launch of Apple iOS 14 and the death of the third-party cookie (just to name a few), even digital experts are having difficulties navigating their way through changes. While some real estate teams may have the perfect setup to thrive in the digital space, you may find it difficult to tackle the ongoing challenges brought on by recent changes. Luckily, there are ways to consolidate important data and effectively utilize the most important tools your team needs to maintain a thriving growth trajectory in a sea of digital noise.