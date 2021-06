The new RPG from former Shin Megami Tensei staff is officially titled Monark. Information regarding the title had been previously released, though details were scarce. This mostly included some hints as to who could potentially be working on the title, outside of the confirmation that former Shin Megami Tensei staff members were part of the team. While a full reveal of the upcoming RPG is on the way, an official website for Monark is now live.