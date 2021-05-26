Delran lacrosse reaching new heights in 2021

You almost don’t notice it at first. Damjan Agovic is such a talented basketball player that his shooting, passing, dunking and rebounding are the things that catch your eye. In fact, his coach at Del Campo, Dave Nobis, says in the 19 years he’s coached Agovic is the best big man he’s seen. And at 6′ 10″ Agovic is big. The senior averaged 18 points a game and 14 rebounds. And oh yeah, he carried a 4.0 GPA. Eventually you do notice it though. Damjan has one hand. He was born without a right hand. “My son inspires all of us. I just love him so,” said his mom and number 1 fan. Other coaches have praised him while using double and triple teams to try to stop him (which rarely work). And maybe that’s because Damjan doesn’t look at himself with any pity. As Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee points out, “He appreciates what he does have….he has always found a way to tie his shoes, to dress himself, to text in rapid fire, to excel academically, to live a good, normal life,” writes Joe. Damjan says he knows teams won’t take it easy on him so he won’t take it easy on them. Maybe that’s why he had several games his senior year where he dropped 30 or more points on teams while grabbing upwards of 18 rebounds. His coach added, “At first , you think about what he’s doing with one hand, then you see how skilled he is and what great job he does out there, and then you don’t think about hit anymore. You just appreciate him as a good player, a great player.” Damjan will be headed to Cal State Monterey Bay this fall to further his basketball career on scholarship.