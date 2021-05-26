Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Delran lacrosse reaching new heights in 2021

By MATTHEW SHINKLE
thesunpapers.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the 2021 lacrosse season, Delran senior goalie Dane Sabarese and his fellow upperclassmen wanted to set an ambitious goal for themselves in their return to the field after a lost season last year. “My sophomore year, our main goal was to hold every team to seven goals or...

thesunpapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delran Lacrosse#Bcsl#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Readfield, MESun-Journal

Class C girls lacrosse: Waynflete fends off Maranacook/Winthrop to reach state title game

READFIELD — The Waynflete girls lacrosse team is heading to its first state championship game since 2013. But it didn’t come without some drama. The Flyers were able to hold off a second half charge from Maranacook/Winthrop and scored three unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes of play for a 9-5 victory in a Class C semifinal game Wednesday night at the Ricky Gibson Field of Dreams. No. 3 Waynflete (9-5) will meet No. 1 Freeport for the Class C title Saturday in Portland.
SportsGoPSUsports.com

Doherty Adds Geiger as New Women’s Lacrosse Assistant Coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's lacrosse program and head coach Missy Doherty are excited to announce the addition of assistant coach Katrina Geiger. Geiger will join the Nittany Lions for the upcoming 2021-2022 year. "We are so excited to add Katrina to our staff," Doherty said. "The...
Dartmouth, MASouth Coast Today

Dartmouth evens score with New Bedford as it captures SEC girls lacrosse championship

DARTMOUTH — Molly Rioux never forgot how she felt in the fall when New Bedford beat Dartmouth on its home turf for the Southeast Conference field hockey championship. “I was on this field for field hockey in the fall. I remember that loss,” she said. “That was a tough loss especially because it was to New Bedford. They're our rival in every single sport we play.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Cardinals: Can Rondale Moore help offense reach new heights?

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore could be the playmaker the Arizona Cardinals need to take the next step in 2021. With head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray entering their third season with Arizona, the pressure is mounting on the Cardinals’ offense to breakthrough in 2021. Moore could be the key to making that jump.
Bolivar Township, INbulletintimesnews.com

Sain Leads Trevecca to New Heights

Former Bolivar Central Baseball player Chase Sain was named the Great Midwest Conference Coach of the Year for 2021, after leading the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans to the conference regular season and tournament championships in his first year as head coach. Sain’s squad continued on to win their region and gained the school’s first-ever berth in the NCAA Division II College World Series.
SportsDaily News Of Newburyport

Triton boys lacrosse tops Austin Prep to reach first Division 3 North Finals

Triton boys lacrosse is enjoying a historic spring season, and now the Vikings are farther than they’ve ever been before in the state tournament and only one win away from capturing their first sectional title in program history. In a game delayed more than an hour by passing thunderstorms, Triton...
Brooklyn, INdailyjournal.net

Gretzky, Nets’ Nash co-owners of new pro lacrosse team

LAS VEGAS — The National Lacrosse League announced Monday that it’s expanding to Las Vegas and hockey great Wayne Gretzky, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and team owner Joe Tsai and PGA star Dustin Johnson are co-owners of the new franchise. “We believe this will be one of the seminal...
Sportschagrinvalleytoday.com

Arslanian establishes new scoring record for Hawks’ lacrosse

Hawken Hawks senior midfielder Heather Arslanian said she knew she was close to breaking the school record for most goals scored for girls lacrosse in school history. Prior to her senior year, she had looked up just how many goals she needed to score before the season started to break the record of 158 goals set by Annabelle Rayburn in 2012.
Sportsfranklinmatters.org

FHS baseball, girls lacrosse, and boys lacrosse teams all win to reach playoff finals

From HockomockSports.com we share the FHS spring sports playoff results:. ** Baseball - D1 South = #8 Norwood, 7 @ #1 Franklin, 11 – Final. – Franklin’s offense stayed hot in the postseason as the Panthers pushed across double-digit runs for the second straight game (and sixth time this season) in an 11-7 win over upset-minded Norwood, the #8 seed in the bracket. Franklin built a four-run lead (6-2) through the first four innings but the Mustangs rallied to tie the game with a four-run fifth inning.
SportsNew Jersey Herald

New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League postseason honors

First team: Jack Clifford, Pope John sr. A; Henry Pinilis, Randolph sr. A; Connor Herraiz, Pope John jr. A; Sebastian Graziano, Montville sr. A; Justin Lawler Randolph sr. M; Andrew Novak, Randolph jr. M; Brendan Cina, Sparta sr.; M; Chris Johnson, Sparta sr. M; Dan Kelly, Morris Knolls sr. M; David Jagiello, Pope John sr. M; Sean Brennan, Pope John sr. D; Josh Levy, Randolph sr. D; Paul Gennat, Sparta jr. D; Mark Vanorski, Pope John sr. D; Gabriel Cummins, Pope John sr. G; Ryan Beller, Morris Knolls so. G; Matt Rotola, Randolph sr. G; Zach Stolz-Illge, Montville sr. FOGO; Colby Plotts, Sparta sr. LSM.
Basketballkncifm.com

Del Campo Basketball Standout Reaches New Heights With One Hand

You almost don’t notice it at first. Damjan Agovic is such a talented basketball player that his shooting, passing, dunking and rebounding are the things that catch your eye. In fact, his coach at Del Campo, Dave Nobis, says in the 19 years he’s coached Agovic is the best big man he’s seen. And at 6′ 10″ Agovic is big. The senior averaged 18 points a game and 14 rebounds. And oh yeah, he carried a 4.0 GPA. Eventually you do notice it though. Damjan has one hand. He was born without a right hand. “My son inspires all of us. I just love him so,” said his mom and number 1 fan. Other coaches have praised him while using double and triple teams to try to stop him (which rarely work). And maybe that’s because Damjan doesn’t look at himself with any pity. As Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee points out, “He appreciates what he does have….he has always found a way to tie his shoes, to dress himself, to text in rapid fire, to excel academically, to live a good, normal life,” writes Joe. Damjan says he knows teams won’t take it easy on him so he won’t take it easy on them. Maybe that’s why he had several games his senior year where he dropped 30 or more points on teams while grabbing upwards of 18 rebounds. His coach added, “At first , you think about what he’s doing with one hand, then you see how skilled he is and what great job he does out there, and then you don’t think about hit anymore. You just appreciate him as a good player, a great player.” Damjan will be headed to Cal State Monterey Bay this fall to further his basketball career on scholarship.