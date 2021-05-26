Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merakris to Test Dermacyte Liquid in Humans

By For questions or more information, contact:
ncbiotech.org
 15 days ago

Research Triangle Park regenerative wound-healing product developer Merakris Therapeutics is launching human testing of a liquid to treat open sores on the skin known as non-healing venous stasis ulcers (VSUs). Merakris has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for a Phase 2 clinical trial to test its investigational therapy,...

www.ncbiotech.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Clinical Data Management#Translational Research#Team Liquid#Human Skin#Clinical Testing#Human Tissue#Amniotic Fluid#Merakris Therapeutics#Dermacyte Liquid#Human Testing#Skin Cell Migration#Venous Reflux Disease#Venous Leg Ulcers#Precision Wound Healing#Damaged Tissue#Cutaneous Wound Healing#Therapy#Global Patient Care#Surgical Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
News Break
Biology
Related
ScienceGenomeWeb

AMP-led Expert Groups Release Clinical CYP2D6 Pharmacogenomic Testing Recommendation

NEW YORK – The Association for Molecular Pathology and other expert groups on Thursday published a set of consensus recommendations for standardizing clinical CYP2D6 genotyping assays. The document was authored by members of AMP's Pharmacogenetics Working Group along with members of the College of American Pathologists, the Dutch Pharmacogenetics Working...
Public Health360dx.com

FDA Warns Against Use of Innova Medical Group SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday requested that Innova Medical Group stop sales of its Innova SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test and warned the public against using the test, citing concerns about its performance. Innova promotes the lateral flow immunochromatographic assay, which is designed to...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Scipher Medicine identifies new Covid-19 drug discovery approach

Scipher Medicine and its partners have identified a new approach that could cut the Covid-19 drug discovery timeline from years to months. In partnership with Northeastern University, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) in the US, Scipher detected new drug opportunities for Covid-19.
Public Healthlehighvalley.org

OraSure Technologies Gets FDA Authorization for COVID-19 Test

OraSure Technologies has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which are known as InteliSwab and are designed for home use without the presence of a healthcare professional. The over-the-counter tests have been authorized for use without a prescription,...
Medical & BiotechInvestor's Business Daily

Bluebird Bio Pops As FDA Allows In-Human Gene Therapy Testing To Resume

The Food and Drug Administration removed a hold barring Bluebird Bio (BLUE) from testing its blood-disease gene therapies in people on Monday, and BLUE stock surged. Bluebird Bio is testing a gene therapy called LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease, and another called betibeglogene in beta thalassemia patients. The FDA placed its studies on hold in February after two patients were diagnosed with blood cancers.
Healthaappublications.org

Powdered to Liquid Human Milk Fortifiers in the Preterm Infant

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. In preterm infants, the goal of aggressive extrauterine nutritional management is to mimic in utero...
CancerOne Green Planet

7 Real World Examples That Prove Animal Testing Harms Humans

Every year, hundreds of millions of animals, including dogs, cats, horses, monkeys, rabbits, mice, and rats, live in factory farm conditions and endure pain and suffering in laboratory experiments. In one lab, investigated by ADI, stress alone of being strapped into restraint chairs before tests caused monkeys to rectally prolapse....
Medical & Biotechteletrader.com

OXURION Confirms Institutional Review Board Approval and Submission of the Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA to Start Phase 2 Study Evaluating THR-687 for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Holding potential as next generation first line therapy for DME. Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – June 10, 2021 – 07.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, announces that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study of THR-687 in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (study name “INTEGRAL”). Together with its earlier submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the final protocol to the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application, this is an important step forward for the Phase 2 INTEGRAL study.
HealthMedCity News

Evaluation of the use of midline peripheral catheters for the purpose of blood collection

Midline intravenous catheters (MCs) have been used in clinical settings since the 1950s and are an alternative for intravenous (IV) access for giving infusions and medications for long-term therapy in patients who have limited IV access and can be used up to one month duration. Accessing the midline catheter for blood sampling is sometimes used for those patients who have difficult IV access and those with the need for frequent blood sampling for testing. Studies have reported on the outcomes of using MCs, however, little is known or reported about the procedures used to sample blood from midline catheters or outcomes from using the MC for this purpose. While the Infusion Nursing Society (INS) standards include recommendations for blood sampling from central venous and short peripheral catheters (SPCs), the newest INS 2021 standards indicate that, while midline catheters might be used to obtain blood samples, there was no evidence available regarding the processes or outcomes of performing this procedure.
King Of Prussia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Hizentra (Immune Globulin Subcutaneous [Human] 20% Liquid) To Be Covered Under Medicare Part B

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Hizentra for coverage under Medicare Part B for the treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). The new coverage, which is effective for dates of service on or after July 18, 2021, will reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients and includes coverage of the self-infusion pump, supplies, medication and nurse training. Hizentra will be the only self-infusion treatment for CIDP covered under the same benefit category as other Ig CIDP treatment options.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

In vivo protection from emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by protein nanoparticle vaccine

Researchers in the United States have developed a new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine that induced potent neutralizing antibodies against variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in animal models. The team developed a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antigen containing mutations from the B.1.351 variant (Beta) that emerged...
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Mayo Clinic Partnership Will Accelerate Artificial Intelligence

- Mayo Clinic signed a multi-year collaboration agreement with Visage Imaging, the US subsidiary of Australian company Pro Medicus Limited, to research and develop artificial intelligence in healthcare, according to a recent announcement. The partnership will enable both parties to commercialize and make developments in artificial intelligence. Specifically, Mayo Clinic...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Organoids Global Market To 2026 - Rise In Use Of Organoids In Cancer Research

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Organoids refer to the artificially grown three dimensional cultures of tissues obtained from stem cells. The organoids demonstrate similar organ functionalities to those present in various organs and have the ability to self-renew and self-organize themselves. The rise in the organoid-led medical research and various discoveries made by them which are beneficial for the treatment of various diseases are contributing significantly to the market growth and is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Also, as the prevalence of cancer around the world is increasing, the organoids are increasingly being used to understand cancer cells better and consequently find better treatments for cancer, which in turn, is anticipated to surge the organoids market growth in the coming years. Better drug testing, personalized medicine and aspiration for creating transplantable organs in labs are also some of the factors which are expected to propel the organoids market growth during the forecast period.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth to some extent. The organoids are increasingly being used during the Covid-19 pandemic to better understand the biology of the novel coronavirus and its effect on the human organs. The scientists developed mini lung organoids study how alveolar cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection. These utilities of organoids in understanding the virus led to growth in the organoids market and due to successful studies, the organoids is further anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.The organoids market has been classified on the basis of organ, application, end user, and geography. By Organ, the market has been classified on the basis of Liver, Brain, Lungs, Kidney, Intestine, Pancreas, and others. On the basis of Application, the segmentation has been done into Cancer research, Drug testing, Personalized medicine, Regenerative medicine, Therapeutic tools, and others. By End User, the market has been categorized into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, and Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Geographically, the market for Organoids has been distributed into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Growing organoid-led medical research. One of the key factors supplementing the Organoids Market growth includes the rise in the organoid-led research and development in medical field to study the human organs and diseases related to them. In February 2021, a team of researchers from Stanford University showed in its study that the organoids for brain cells when grown in lab for more than a year closely resembled the cells of human brains of new born babies. This could make it easy for the researchers to study brain studies. There recent developments in research have even led to the hope of growing transplantable human organs in labs. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in September 2019 developed a three organoid system having the liver, pancreas and biliary ducts.
Scienceindialife.us

Covid: Monoclonal antibody therapy is safe for transplant patients

New York, June 10 : A day after Delhi-based Sir Gangaram Hospital claimed that monoclonal antibody can be a game changer with its better hold on the deadly Covid pandemic, a study led by Mayo Clinic said that treating transplant patients infected with mild to moderate Covid-19 with monoclonal antibodies is safe and helps prevent serious illness.
Marketssandiegosun.com

Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market 2021 - Worldwide Industry Growth Analysis Till 2028 | TechEn, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, Unity Scientific, Shimadzu & More

Worldwide Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Medical Imaging Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Siemens Healthineers, GE, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm SonoSite, Carestream Health, Hologic, Mediso, MILabs, MR Solutions

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, Nuclear Imaging), End-User, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Medical Imaging Market...
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Growing Demand of Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market by 2027 - Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Merck, Merial (Sanofi), Elanco, Bayer Healthcare, Ceva Animal Health, Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim

Veterinary Anti-Infectives Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis. It also provides market information in terms of development and its capacities.