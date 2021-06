Bravo is steadily adding more women of color to its Real Housewives rosters brings some much-needed perspective and representation to the predominantly white franchise. But it has also opened up a dialogue that is perhaps a little uncomfortable, as seen in last night’s Real Housewives of New York episode where co-stars Eboni K. Williams (a newcomer), Luann de Lesseps and the controversial Ramona Singer get into a heated argument about race. The situation has even prompted Williams to announce that she is taking a social media break amidst these controversial episodes airing so that she can protect her mental health.