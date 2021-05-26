Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Wicomico has $7.38 million available for Coronavirus rental relief

baytobaynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTenants who struggled to pay rent and utility bills during the Covid-19 pandemic could get help from a $7.38 million grant to Wicomico County for rental assistance. The money will be split between Salisbury Neighborhood Housing, Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and SHORE UP! to administer the grant. All three nonprofits are experiencing calls for help, said Cheryl Meadows, executive director of Salisbury Neighborhood Housing.

baytobaynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Housing#Landlords#Housing Assistance#State Of Emergency#Federal Assistance#For Rent#Wicomicohabitat Org#Rental Assistance#Rent Payments#Tenants#Renters#Nonprofits#Salisbury Limits#Service Providers#January#Recovery#Bills#December#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

$17 Million Emergency Rental Assistance Program Funding Available

The Board of County Commissioners allocated $17 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to create the Polk County Rental and Utilities Assistance program. Starting June 1, the county will start taking applications from Polk County residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will pay up to $12,000 in assistance directly to landlords, property management and utility companies on behalf of qualifying Polk County residents.
Clarion County, PAClarion News

Applications still available for rental assistance 0521

Applications still available for rental assistance. CLARION Clarion County Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Clarion County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19. The program can assist with the following costs:
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Democrats tout novel coronavirus relief funds

Small businesses, broadband and childcare will be among the areas of impact American Rescue Plan novel coronavirus relief funds will have in Allen County, Democratic officials said Thursday. Mayor Tom Henry, state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta and former Sen. Joe Donnelly met with about 50 people outside of the Courthouse Thursday...
Fraud Crimesreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Coronavirus relief programs rife with fraud

For more than a year, the federal government has cut billions of dollars in checks to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. While much of that money helped struggling individuals and businesses, it should come as no surprise that a significant portion of that relief went to con artists and fraudsters.
House Rentrworld.com

Now Available: Landlord Applications for $850M in Rent Relief

Landlords can now apply for money to recoup lost rent. DCF debuted a website, OurFlorida.com, and has started offering applications. Landlords receive payments directly, but both landlords and tenants can apply for help. Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) now accepts applications from landlords and tenants, as well as...
Public Healthwhdh.com

Deadline extended for municipal coronavirus relief

Municipal officials will now have until Oct. 29 to submit applications for reimbursement of COVID-19 related expenses through the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund – Municipal Program. The Executive Office of Administration and Finance announced the deadline extension Tuesday, pushing it back from the original date of June 30. Roughly $502...
Minnesota StateGrand Forks Herald

Beefed-up rental assistance means millions in aid for North Dakota, Minnesota

BISMARCK — An expansion of rental assistance for those who have struggled during the pandemic is underway in North Dakota and Minnesota. With income eligibility levels increased and tens of millions in additional federal aid, North Dakota Department of Human Services Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said the state's goal is to help those who are past due on rent and "rebuild economic well being" for more state residents.
Kilauea, HIThegardenisland.com

Kaua‘i 2021 Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program stays busy

KILAUEA — The in-person assistance program for the Kaua‘i 2021 Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program, this evening is especially important because the Kaua‘i Government Employees Federal Credit Union will have translators available to assist with Pacific Island languages. “We want to reach as many people as we can who...
Illinois Statefox32chicago.com

Lightfoot announces $80 million in rental assistance

CHICAGO - With the state of Illinois prepared to lift a moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Housing are announcing a new round of relief funds for families struggling to pay rent. Lightfoot unveiled a third round of the Emergency Rental...
House RentRealEstateRama

Temporary Rental Assistance Available to Storm Survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – RealEstateRama – Residents of Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties whose homes were made unsafe or uninhabitable by the March 25 to April 3 storms and flooding may be eligible for temporary rental assistance from FEMA. Rental assistance is not money that must be returned to FEMA. Those...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

List: How Much Coronavirus Relief Money Will Your School Get?

School districts across Massachusetts are receiving a major influx of cash from the federal government, and with students now back in the classroom, many are reimagining education in the post-pandemic era. Congress approved three rounds of funding to help schools safeguard against COVID-19 and rebound in the years ahead. Those...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Rent Relief Now Available in Our Listening Area

As if Americans haven't tolerated significant disruptions in their lives because of he pandemic, more troubles could be looming for some. Jobs have been disrupted, schools closed or modified, unemployment is high, medical issues become more serious, etc. But for those who, for various reasons, are also facing eviction or possible homelessness for non-payment of rent, there is a light at the end of that tunnel too.
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Rent relief available to Hidalgo County residents

The Hidalgo County Community Services Agency announced a financial program for residents who need help paying rent. Jaime Longoria, the agency's director, said there are millions of dollars in funds from the federal government ready to provide support to families. "There are over $26 million for those families that were...
Oneida County, NYWKTV

$6.8 million in rental assistance available to Oneida County residents

UTICA, N.Y. – Tenants can apply for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program as of Tuesday, June 1. According to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, nearly $6.8 million is available for county residents struggling to pay rent who earn below 80% of the area median income. Up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance is available through the program.
San Francisco, CASilicon Valley

Bay Area tenants, landlords: Fix broken rental relief programs

As back rent and late mortgage payments continue to pile up through the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords and tenants have recently found common ground in a shared nemesis — state and local rental relief programs. Advocates for both property owners and tenants say the patchwork of programs designed to distribute $2.6...