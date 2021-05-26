Wicomico has $7.38 million available for Coronavirus rental relief
Tenants who struggled to pay rent and utility bills during the Covid-19 pandemic could get help from a $7.38 million grant to Wicomico County for rental assistance. The money will be split between Salisbury Neighborhood Housing, Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and SHORE UP! to administer the grant. All three nonprofits are experiencing calls for help, said Cheryl Meadows, executive director of Salisbury Neighborhood Housing.baytobaynews.com