Bureau County, IL

Statewide turkey hunters harvest less compared to 2020

 12 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – Turkey hunters statewide harvested less this in year according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Just over 13,000 wild turkeys were brought home by hunters during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season compared to nearly 16,000 last year. Locally, hunters in Bureau County took home 149 turkeys compared to 170 last year and LaSalle hunters took home a few more this year, at 110 compared to 102 in 2020.

