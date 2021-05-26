Statewide turkey hunters harvest less compared to 2020

PRINCETON – A scam involving unsolicited calls regarding Amazon purchases has been reported in Bureau County. Sheriff James Reed said this week that victims say they received a call from someone stating an Amazon purchase was made and their account was charged for something they didn’t order. The scammer will then get the victim to call a specific number, where an attempt will be made to steal account information under the guise of verification. Sheriff Reed advises anyone to not respond to a call of this type.