HOMAGE TO THE GLORY DAYS: Ducati 900SS ‘Goodwood’.

By Martin Hodgson
Pipeburn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might not have the prestige of its four wheel counterparts, but endurance motorcycle racing at events like Le Mans, remains one motorsports toughest tests of man and machine. The heavily Francophone sport of 24hr racing has largely been dominated by the Japanese manufacturers, with Ducati claiming a sole win at the Barcelona even in 1973. That era however was the iconic period and to inspire his countrymen, Nicola Borgogna, has built an homage to those glory days and it’s dedicated to the place that now brings them all together, Goodwood. From a 2001 Ducati 900SS, he and his team at Autorestauri Borgogna Alessandro in Northern Italy have crafted this stunning piece of paisan pride.

www.pipeburn.com
