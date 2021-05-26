Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apex Legends' Valkyrie will no longer be able to take mid-air "coffee breaks"

By News
Eurogamer.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's normally a bit of tuning work to be done when a new legend is introduced to Apex Legends, and jetpack-wielding hero Valkyrie is no exception. Some of her flights are lasting a little longer than Respawn would like, it seems, and the developer has decided to clip her wings.

www.eurogamer.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Rings#Coffee Breaks#Ground Coffee#Fortnite Players#Final Ring#Battles#Planes#Clip#Pic#Fuel#Tuning Work#Scrims#Things#Developer#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Apex Legends Devs Nerfing Valkyrie's Jetpack

Respawn Entertainment introduced Valkyrie in Apex Legends not too long ago. She has a unique passive that allows her to fly, albeit for a limited time. Although the ability is fun for most players, the developer considers nerfing it and players are not happy with it. Associate live balance designer...
Video GamesNME

Valkyrie set to receive nerfs ahead of ‘Apex Legends’ championships

Respawn Entertainment has announced that new Apex Legends champion Valkyrie will be getting a nerf soon. Apex Legends’ associate live balance designer John Larson revealed on twitter that the character’s tactical hover is only consuming fuel at 10% of the normal planned rate. Larson explained that with the Apex Legends...
Video GamesGamespot

New Apex Legends Update Will Nerf Valkyrie, Removes Her "Tactical Hover"

With the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) ramping up, developer Respawn is planning to implement an update that nerfs Valkyrie, the newest playable legend that was added in Season 9: Legacy. Respawn is removing Valkyrie's ability to "tactical hover." At the start of Legacy, Reddit user Swogglenoz discovered that Valkyrie's...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Respawn increases Valkyrie’s fuel consumption on her tactical to stop Apex players from hovering indefinitely

Apex Legends’ latest patch took out the decreased fuel consumption when holding down Valkyrie’s tactical ability today. The measure aims to stop players from spending extensive periods of time up high in the air, particularly with the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) ramping up. In addition, Respawn also delayed the reintroduction of leaver penalties in Arenas matches while developers “work out the kinks” with the feature.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Content Dry Spell Coming Next Month

June will bring very little new Apex Legends content, according to developer Respawn Entertainment's head of communications, Ryan Rigney. The development team will instead be gearing up for a major update at the end of the month. "The next month for Apex is gonna be a bit of a dry...
Video Gamesgameverse.com

I Want More Apex Legends Stories

I don’t play a lot of Apex Legends anymore. I enjoyed the game for a while, but there aren’t many games I’ve stayed with consistently over the long haul since the lost years of World of Warcraft. These days there are just too many good games to spend too much time on one. However, I do still follow the content added to the game, and with the launch of Valkyrie, I’m continuing that trend.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends leak reveals Crypto ‘heirloom’ sight in the works

A fresh Apex Legends leak has revealed that a ‘heirloom’ optic is in the works for Crypto, and it could be released in the near future. There are plenty of different cosmetics to get your hands on in Apex Legends, ranging from character skins to weapon wraps, emotes, and much more. However, the most sought-after are heirlooms.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the Apex Legends server tick rate?

The bane of many online multiplayer games, no matter how fun they might be, can often be the tick rate. The tick rate, or refresh rate, of a server, is how many times it updates per second, information all players in the server of any new information that they need to know.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Gold Item Guide

In Apex Legends, there is a tiered loot system, with gold items indicating the highest tier, Legendary. While gray, blue, and purple items simply increase in strength as their rarity increases, gold items offer a unique perk, in addition to the same strength as their purple counterparts. These items are incredibly difficult to find, but offer immense payoff if you can find them.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Apex Legends Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Update 1.70 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It wasn’t long before the newest Legend in Apex Legends receives some small nerf to her kit. We are talking about Valkyrie of course, and within the Update 1.70, see see her jetpack passive getting tweaked, in order to stop players from abusing a certain action. By holding down her tactical while hovering, you could hover for longer periods of time, as fuel consumption was only at 10% of the normal usage. For this reason, Respawn decided it was too big of an advantage to have, therefore increased the general fuel consumption. Alongside this nerf, minor fixes and improvements were also made for the Switch version, and a couple of other touches in Arenas and stability issues.
ComicsGamespot

Apex Legends Lore - The Legacy Antigen Story So Far

In this video, Jordan and Persia go over all of the lore being introduced to season 9 of Apex Legends. Throughout the season, in-game comics and community-created comics will be released that tell many different sides to our Legends' stories. The Legacy Antigen story is introducing the Legacy Antigen that...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Respawn Explains Why Apex Legends Doesn't Have Kill Cams

In a recent tweet, a Respawn Entertainment developer explained why they won't add kill cams to their battle royale game, Apex Legends. Kill cams are a popular request by fans of Apex Legends. In a battle royale where you are frequently killed by the enemy, having a view of your death from the angle of the opponent can help you learn from your mistakes and improve. Unlike games like Battlefield, though, Apex Legends has no kill cam. On May 23, a curious fan asked the devs why.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Players Still Frustrated With SSBM in Season 9

Apex Legends matchmaking has been a form of contention for quite some time, but for different reasons. Streamers always complain about SSBM as they want to have easy games for their chat. It's much more entertaining running around, eliminating squads, and joking around. When streamers get stuck in top-tier games and have to play sweaty, they can't entertain. You saw that with Fortnite when a lot of streamers left because they couldn't keep up with the level of competition. So that's one side of the coin. The other is players complaining about how the system works in general. Players get stuck playing enemy players who are far better than them.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Apex Legends player eliminates enemy team and themselves with Fuse’s ultimate

An Apex Legends player recently used Fuse’s Motherlode to kill an enemy team and decided to eliminate themselves for good measure. Fuse was introduced in season seven and hails from the wartorn planet of Salvo, which was in a constant state of war throughout Fuse’s life. This forced Fuse to become an aggressive mercenary known to never shy away from a fight.
TV SeriesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Could Have a Possible Animated Series Soon

Apex Legends left a little message for a possible animated series that could be released on streaming platforms in the near future. As the Respawn Entertainment crew voyaged into the game's subreddit for an AMA (Ask Me Anything), director of communications, Ryan Rigney, was asked if there was a Netflix or Amazon Prime animated series in the works for Apex Legends. He responded simply with an emoji, that his lips were zipped shut on the matter.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Clever Apex Legends trick makes Horizon faster in the air

Apex Legends rewards players who mix up their movements throughout a match, and a trick with Horizon gives her a boost in mid-air unlike any other character. Horizon has been a fan-favorite ever since she came out with the Season 7 update, especially since her passive ability, Space Walk, gives her increased movement control in the air to outplay opponents.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Respawn Taking 'Huge Steps' to Tackle Apex Legends DDoS Attacks

Respawn Entertainment says it is set to take drastic measures to combat the rampant DDoS attacks cheaters are using to gain unfair advantages in Apex Legends. "The DDoS situation is being addressed as we speak by our very own @ricklesauceur," Apex Legends security expert Conor Ford wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "It isn't the easiest fix in the world but huge steps are being made to take care of this. 31 abusers were shadow banned today in the meantime. We care and are just as frustrated as the players."
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

3 Biggest Changes in Apex Legends May 27 Update

Respawn Entertainment released a new Apex Legends patch focusing on glitches and Valkyrie balancing. Despite a rather slow content release in 2020, Respawn fired back well with Season 9. Players were able to play a brand new game mode and a dynamic new Legend. Some players are still frustrated with the matchmaking, but overall, the fanbase has been rather pleased.