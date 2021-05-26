Apex Legends' Valkyrie will no longer be able to take mid-air "coffee breaks"

Update 1.70 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It wasn’t long before the newest Legend in Apex Legends receives some small nerf to her kit. We are talking about Valkyrie of course, and within the Update 1.70, see see her jetpack passive getting tweaked, in order to stop players from abusing a certain action. By holding down her tactical while hovering, you could hover for longer periods of time, as fuel consumption was only at 10% of the normal usage. For this reason, Respawn decided it was too big of an advantage to have, therefore increased the general fuel consumption. Alongside this nerf, minor fixes and improvements were also made for the Switch version, and a couple of other touches in Arenas and stability issues.