Re-examining identities at the Iroquois Indian Museum

HUDSON — The Hudson Area Library and the Jacob Leisler Institute for the Study of Early New York History present “The Mohicans’ Incorporation into the Iroquois League, 1671-1675” by Evan Haefeli 6-7:30 p.m. June 24. This talk derives from one of Dr. Haefeli’s current research projects on the history of the Iroquois Confederacy’s relations with its Indigenous neighbors to the east and south, especially the people of the Hudson Valley. The incorporation of the Mohicans into the Iroquois League has remained obscured to history but was pivotal to the history of the colonial northeast. It explains why the Mohicans and the Munsee neighbors did not join in King Philip’s War and so prevented that conflict from spilling over into the Hudson Valley. It also clarifies the nature of Indigenous politics in the region in the era of Jacob Leisler.