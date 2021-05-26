Re-examining identities at the Iroquois Indian Museum

A French Ormolu (Bronze) Mounted Mahogany & Marquetry Commode After The Model By Martin Carlin. The breakfront white marble top above a frieze drawer with laurels over three cupboard doors hung with floral garlands and decorated with foliate marquetry and each enclosing one shelf, the fluted columnar angle supports with quadpartite lion-paw supports over a shaped frieze, on six toupie feet. H 46.1/4" x W 69.1/4" x D 21.1/2". This cabinet is inspired in form by a splendid Japanese lacquer-mounted commode by Martin Carlin delivered in 1785 to Madame Victoire, daughter of Louis XV, for her use in the grand cabinet at the ChÃ¢teau de Bellevue and today in the collections of the Louvre (OA 5498). This commode was part of a larger suite of lacquer furniture the princess received at Bellevue including a console table, a writing table, an occasional table, and a pair of encoignures, all with floral garland mounts, the spirally-fluted columnar angle supports, and toupie feet. Most of these pieces are in the collections of the Louvre (inv. OA5498; OA5499). In the 19th century, leading makers produced elaborate replicas of some of the most famed pieces from the end of the preceding century. A nineteenth-century example of this commode by Alfred Beurdeley but with lacquer panels most closely reflecting the original similar commode, was sold Christie's, London, 16 November 2017, lot 483 (£112,500 including premium).