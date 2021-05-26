Cancel
Warren, OH

Siritta Lyvette Smith

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 12 days ago
October 30, 1974 ~ May 17, 2021 (age 46) Columbus - Siritta Lyvette Smith passed into eternal rest on May 17th, 2021. She was born to Donald W. Smith and Susan Evans on October 30, 1974, in Warren, Ohio. Siritta enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing video games and most of all loved spending time with her dear son, Jailyn. Siritta will be honored and remembered by her son Jailyn Floyd; mother Susan Evans and step-father Carl Murray; brother’s Donald W. Smith II, Christopher Smith, Charlton Smith; and sister Christala Smith, all of Columbus, Ohio.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

