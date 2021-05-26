Siritta Lyvette Smith
October 30, 1974 ~ May 17, 2021 (age 46) Columbus - Siritta Lyvette Smith passed into eternal rest on May 17th, 2021. She was born to Donald W. Smith and Susan Evans on October 30, 1974, in Warren, Ohio. Siritta enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing video games and most of all loved spending time with her dear son, Jailyn. Siritta will be honored and remembered by her son Jailyn Floyd; mother Susan Evans and step-father Carl Murray; brother’s Donald W. Smith II, Christopher Smith, Charlton Smith; and sister Christala Smith, all of Columbus, Ohio.www.mahoningmatters.com