Siritta Lyvette Smith

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with reporter Jess Hardin. It's Friday, June 4, 2021, and it’s also four days after my first real Memorial Day. I’m a selfish millennial, so, to me, Memorial Day hasn’t had much personal meaning beyond being a boozy initiation of another hopefully raucous summer. In Ohio, you wear white when the weather dictates, or you may miss white-wearing season altogether. I also generally associate military-oriented holidays with the global fascination with imperialism and, now, those who are prone to what Mark Sweetwood last week aptly referred to as the hijacking of patriotism.