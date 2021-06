The Itasca Waterpark is kicking off the summer with a grand reopening on Saturday to show off a new $4 million bathhouse and other renovations. Capped to 250 people for the reopening for COVID-19 safety, the water park will have towel and sunglasses giveaways Saturday, as well as pool passes available for purchase. Pass prices on weekends are $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents, and $6 for residents and $10 for nonresidents for weekdays. Admission is $5 per person on weekday mornings.