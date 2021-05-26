Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matamoras, PA

Delaware valley seniors parade through district

pikecountycourier.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatamoras. The seniors from Delaware Valley High School lined up in a graduation parade marching through the Delaware Valley school district roads. Many hope it will become an annual event.

www.pikecountycourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Delaware State
City
Matamoras, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Scranton, PAtricountyindependent.com

Delaware Valley track & field teams close out league season

MILFORD — “It’s been a tough season,” Delaware Valley head track & field coach Nick Quaglia admitted at the end of the 2021 Lackawanna League campaign. “Given everything that's happened, though, we’re just happy to have got through the season.”. Right off the bat, the Warriors' initial meet of the...
College Sportsphillylacrosse.com

Ursinus places five on All-Centennial Conference squad; Aitillasoy (Harriton), Reinhart (Wilson) on 1st Team

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 5/13/21 – From Press Release. The Ursinus College men’s lacrosse team placed five student-athletes on the All-Centennial Conference roster. Senior attack Hakan Atillasoy (Harriton) and junior attack Tommy Reinhart (Wilson) were selected to the first team, while junior defenseman Ben Goetz (Wilson), sophomore attack Tyler Neal, and freshman LSM Joshua Toth (Downingtown West) received second team status.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Citadel Credit Union Builds Strength in Education, Honors 21 Local Teachers with Heart of Learning Award

In an academic year that challenged teachers unlike any other, 21 teachers in Greater Philadelphia have been recognized by Citadel Credit Union for going above and beyond. Teachers from across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties have been recognized after being nominated for the prestigious Citadel Heart of Learning Award by their students, peers, parents, and administrators.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Paula F. McCauley Board Chairperson of The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth

Paula F. McCauley, Board Chairperson of The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC), an Audubon-based nonprofit, human services, community-based organization that provides alternative education, coaching, and counseling services to individuals and families in the Greater Philadelphia Area, spoke with DELCO.today about growing up in West Philadelphia when black-owned businesses were the hub of a close-knit community, how her mother’s determination encouraged and motivated her to make sacrifices and reach her goals, attending St. Joe’s, Temple, Pierce before finally graduating from Drexel University before rising through the ranks to an executive position at Verizon.