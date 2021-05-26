Delaware valley seniors parade through district

Paula F. McCauley, Board Chairperson of The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC), an Audubon-based nonprofit, human services, community-based organization that provides alternative education, coaching, and counseling services to individuals and families in the Greater Philadelphia Area, spoke with DELCO.today about growing up in West Philadelphia when black-owned businesses were the hub of a close-knit community, how her mother’s determination encouraged and motivated her to make sacrifices and reach her goals, attending St. Joe’s, Temple, Pierce before finally graduating from Drexel University before rising through the ranks to an executive position at Verizon.