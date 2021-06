Obviously, I was born in the wrong place: Colorado. It didn’t have to be this way. My mom and dad could easily have moved to Ohio before I was born, and I could have attended public school in Columbus, or Toledo… and gone to college at Kent State or Youngstown… and then landed a job writing humor articles for the Akron Beacon or the Cincinnati Enquirer. I could have gotten happily married to a pretty nurse who worked at Kettering Medical Center, who would have supported me financially while my writing career developed. (She would have fully appreciated how difficult it is to make a living, writing humor articles.)