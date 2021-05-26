Ford House arial
The historic Ford House estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has not only reopened, but it's bigger and better than ever. The 87-acre estate, built during the 1920s by Edsel and Eleanor Ford, has added two new buildings, one for administration as well as a 40,000-square-foot visitor center that has seating for 200, including a restaurant and an education wing. An open house for both takes place through Saturday, May 29, at 1100 Lake Shore Road. Call 313-884-4222 or visit fordhouse.org.www.macombdaily.com