Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI

Ford House arial

Macomb Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historic Ford House estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has not only reopened, but it's bigger and better than ever. The 87-acre estate, built during the 1920s by Edsel and Eleanor Ford, has added two new buildings, one for administration as well as a 40,000-square-foot visitor center that has seating for 200, including a restaurant and an education wing. An open house for both takes place through Saturday, May 29, at 1100 Lake Shore Road. Call 313-884-4222 or visit fordhouse.org.

www.macombdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
City
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edsel Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arial#Open House#Ford House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Grosse Pointe, MIsecondwavemedia.com

Looking Back: Once known for cherries, the Grosse Pointes work to preserve their historic character

This story is part of an occasional series about historic preservation in metro Detroit’s historic communities. In French, the name Grosse Pointe means ‘large point.’ The area on the southeast side of Michigan is split into five different cities, Grosse Pointe Park, City of Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Grosse Pointe Farms, and Grosse Pointe Shores. In its beginning, and much like in the neighboring areas, the land of the Grosse Pointes was swampy, but French settlers soon realized that under the mud was a thick layer of clay.