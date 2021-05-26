Google’s Pixel 6 will likely use the same GPU as Samsung’s global Galaxy S21

Google’s next Pixel phones are launching this fall, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Leaked renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 “Pro” suggest that Google is taking a bold new direction for the design, display, and cameras. Rumors suggest that, under-the-hood, the new Pixel phones will be powered by Google’s own ‘GS101’ silicon, which we’ve corroborated through our own sources as well as an unintentional disclosure in AOSP. Thanks to yet another unintentional disclosure, we’ve learned a bit more about the chipset that will power the 2021 Pixel phones. Specifically, we’ve learned that the Pixel 6 will feature the same Mali GPU as Samsung’s Exynos-powered Galaxy S21 sold globally.