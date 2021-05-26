Prairie track teams at Platteville Invitational

The girls and boys track and field teams from Prairie du Chien competed in the Platteville Invitational on Saturday. The girls started with the 4x800 relay. (Earle, Olson, Jenks, Thompson) and picked up 5th place with a 12:02.05. In the 2x100 (Fisher/Jaynes) they picked up 2nd place on the night. The 2x100 Hurdles were next and Schneider/Kamberi ran to a 6th place finish with 49.59. Distance Medley was up next (Thompson, Kramer, Fisher, Katzung) finished with a strong 3rd place finish. Next on the evening was the Sprint Medley (Gilberts, Doeseckle, Kamberi, Schneider) as they picked up an 8th place finish. In the 2x3 200m (Olson/Earle), they picked up a big 2nd place finish on the night with Olson picking up a new “PR - 14:46.40”.