PdC wrestlers at Northern Plains

Smoky Mountain’s middle school wrestlers won the Blue Ridge Conference Tournament held May 27 at Madison after going 7-3 in the regular season. Three Mustangs won individual championships. They were Caiden Vic (83 pounds), Kavan Wilson (126) and Blake Christensen (210). Placing second were Gavin Coggins (98), Colten McFalls (152) and Donnie Hebenstreit (heavyweight). Coming in third were Davy McCoy (106) and William McCoy (132). Finishing fourth were Everett McFarland (113) and Warren Walker (160). “This achievement is the first championship Smoky has ever earned at the middle school level,” Coach Keith Richards said. “This is a result of the hard work and dedication of every wrestler on the team.” Team members include, from left: (front) Noah McKnight, Davy McCoy, Blake Christensen; (middle) Everett McFarland, Caiden Vick, Gavin Coggins, Josyah Ward; (back) Kavan Wilson, William McCoy, Donnie Hebenstreit; (not pictured) Warren Walker.