PdC wrestlers at Northern Plains

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Plains Regional Championships were held on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 at the Woodside Sportsdome in Wisconsin Dells. This is one of six regional championships throughout the US that are used as qualifiers for the 2021 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U Nationals, which are held in Fargo, North Dakota from July 16-July 23 for the Junior and 16U age groups.

