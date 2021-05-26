Cancel
Walgreens and CVS shares sink on report that Amazon is mulling physical drug stores

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleShares of Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid dropped Wednesday following a report that Amazon is considering opening brick-and-mortar pharmacies in the United States. Walgreens dropped 4%, CVS fell 2% and Rite Aid was off 3% during mid-morning trading. Business Insider reported early Wednesday that Amazon is eying opening physical stores...

ktvz.com
