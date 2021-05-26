Deals of the Week: 5-26-2021

Since Ancient Roman times, June has been a popular month for couples to tie the knot. The month’s namesake, the goddess Juno, was said to be the protector of women in every aspect, but most notably in regard to marriage and childbearing. Therefore, it made sense to get married and take the first step toward creating a family in June. For practical reasons, June also has been a prime month for marriage because the month is neither especially hot nor especially cold in many areas of the world. While dressed in formalwear – whether having an outdoor wedding or an indoor one – no one wants to be overheated or uncomfortably cold.