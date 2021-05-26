Cancel
Hastings, NE

Tri-Cities Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to help address urgent need for blood donation

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Law enforcement and fire personnel are often the first to respond when there is an emergency. They are also quick to respond when there is a need, such as the current need for blood donations. The American Red Cross is partnering with local first responders for the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, June 8th, 9th and 11th in the Tri-Cities. During this blood drive, the Fire Departments and Police Departments from Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

