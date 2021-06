Friday marks the second month that Sturgeon Bay residents are able to get rid of their brush this year with the April through October service. This year the city moved away from a one time brush collection which was previously held during Spring. The brush collection will be continuing to run, along with the city’s large item collection, on the second Friday of each month. The other change that Sturgeon Bay Municipal Services Director Mike Barker notes is that people will have to pay a bit more for getting rid of brush and large items this year. Barker says the city isn’t increasing these prices to make a profit.