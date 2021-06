A new report about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and E3 2021 has good news for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users. In short, it sounds like not only will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 be present at E3 2021 next month, but several Zelda games will be. The report comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb, who noted that he's 51 percent sure that Breath of the Wild 2 will be at Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, and if it's not, it will resurface within a few weeks after E3 2021.