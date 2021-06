Train to be the best in the epic Roblox fighting game Tatakai Reborn! Inspired by anime like Baki and HunterXHunter, you can explore the city to visit the gym, dojo, and even grab yourself some tasty ramen. Learn moves and fighting styles so you can squat, lift, and hit your way to being the strongest fighter in town. And we’re here to help you! Check out these codes to see what freebies you can grab on your way to the top.