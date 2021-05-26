Ethan Bear has been dealing with racist comments. This isn’t acceptable.

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets will have to take a step back and look at what went wrong during their series with the Montreal Canadiens. What does it mean for offseason roster changes? Boston Bruins’ head coach Bruce Cassidy was fined for his comments on the officials and there are questions about whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to make a trade to protect a couple of players before the NHL Expansion Draft. Finally, which direction are the Edmonton Oilers leaning heading into the NHL Expansion Draft?