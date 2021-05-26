Ethan Bear has been dealing with racist comments. This isn’t acceptable.
Yesterday was an embarrassing day to be an Oilers fan. No, not because we were dealing with the aftermath of the team getting swept in the first round of the Winnipeg Jets, taking lumps from everybody else around the league. The Oilers lost back-to-back-to-back overtime games, it was frustrating, it was disappointing, but it isn’t the end of the world. This fanbase has dealt with plenty of heartbreak and we’re battle-tested.oilersnation.com