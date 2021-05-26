Bounty-hunting hit Huntdown lands on mobile devices

Krafton and Tencent Games released the 1.4 Update into PUBG Mobile this morning as things are getting smaller for a little while. Starting today and running all the way to July 5th, the game will have you playing in Traverse-Insectoid mode, which essentially means you've been shrunken down to the size of an action figure and will be battling on the same maps you know and love, only on a much smaller scale. In this mode, you will fly and fight across five special labs spread around the Erangel map, armed with only homing missiles as your mode of attack. We have more info on it for you here as the mode will kick in as soon as you update the game on the App Store or in Google Play.