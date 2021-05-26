Cancel
Cruella Called 'The Devil Wears Prada on Steroids' in First Reviews: 'Sinfully Entertaining'

Cover picture for the articleCruella is finally almost here. Coming from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella reimagines Disney's iconic villain in the long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians, following the origin story of Cruella de Vil. Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.

Related
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Musicdapsmagic.com

Florence + The Machine to Perform Call Me Cruella Song in Upcoming Movie

Disney’s Cruella will be arriving in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access on May 28, 2021. When it does, a new song by Florence + The Machine entitled Call Me Cruella will be a part of it. The song will be included in the film and also be on the original motion picture soundtrack and original score album by Nicholas Britell. Both albums will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ First Reactions: A Bold and Wicked Disney Origin Story Starring Emma Stone

Early word is in for “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie’s flamboyant spin on the origin story of iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and the film looks to be a winner. Emma Stone is being praised for her wicked twist on the “101 Dalmatians” villainess. Emma Thompson is also being singled out for her turn as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a swank fashion house and also a renowned haute fashion legend. Check out first reactions below.
Beauty & Fashionpunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Cruella’

Masking a poorly-fitting retcon of one of their iconic villains with an awesomely eclectic soundtrack, Disney’s Cruella works if you’re willing to accept a sympathetic turn for the cruel (I mean, it’s in her name!) fashionista who wanted to skin 101 Dalmatians because she really liked fur coats. Emma Stone’s version of the character bears no resemblance to de Vil other than a striking haircut, but there’s still some fun to be had with this glitzy, pop art origin story that’s basically The Devil Wears Prada in a new outfit.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

Watch & Listen: ‘Cruella’ Brings in Florence and The Machine for Original Song “Call Me Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is coming back to the big screen, but this time we’re finding out how the notorious dognapper actually became the 101 Dalmatians villain. Cruella has Emma Stone (La La Land) playing a young version of the future fur fashionista, and she’ll be accompanied by a new original song by the Grammy-nominated Florence and The Machine. Hear the song below, along with some new footage from Cruella.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.
MoviesNBC Connecticut

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

Stylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
MoviesBoston Globe

In ‘Cruella,’ the de Vil doesn’t wear Prada

Character names don’t come any better than Cruella de Vil — you know, the fur-loving, dog-detesting “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” villainess with the shock of white hair. The 1961 Disney animated film got a live-action remake in 1996 as “101 Dalmatians,” with Glenn Close sinking her canines into the role. Playing Hamlet may or may not be every actor’s ambition. But playing a cartoon character is every actor’s dream.
MoviesPosted by
Y105

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reviews: Emmas Stone and Thompson and Their Immaculate Costumes Light Up the Screen

Who needs one hundred and one Dalmatians when you can have one-on-one Emmas? Disney’s latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, takes us back to the origin of its titular villain, now portrayed by Emma Stone as a newcomer in the fashion world clashing with an evil nemesis, played by Emma Thompson. The first reviews of the feature, which heads to theaters and Disney+ (for an extra charge) this weekend, mostly highlight the shared scene-chewing of the two Oscar-winning actresses as well as the costumes they parade on screen. Whether this One Hundred and One Dalmatians prequel is a great movie overall, however, is up for debate.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Cruella's Disneyfied The Devil Wears Prada Has More Bark than Bite

A movie following the youth of a cool, punk rock Cruella, the would-be murderer/wearer of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, is a premise that’s chances of success seem as thin as the skeletal animated villain herself. Other live-action entries from the Disney Industrial Complex’s Nostalgia Division seem merely like superfluous wannabe upgrades, like Ted Turner’s misguided colorizing of black-and-white movies in the ‘80s. While still based on making money from the company’s vaultful of classic animations, Cruella is a bit more ideologically confounding. Draping a polka-dot pelt over The Devil Wears Prada may lure some looking for family-friendly entertainment to its well-performed fast fashion, but even those squarely in Cruella’s campy camp might not find its stylish hate couture a perfect fit.
Beauty & Fashionlrmonline.com

Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella’s fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.
Beauty & Fashionsocalthrills.com

Film Review – “Cruella”

So how do you take a psychotic villain who’s hell-bent on kidnapping Dalmatians and skinning them to design a coat, and make that person…likable? Going into Cruella, it was hard to know what to expect. When Disney released their first trailer in February 2021, the internet reaction was clearly divided. And a number of comparisons were immediately drawn to films like Joker, Birds of Prey and The Devil Wears Prada. But that doesn’t appear to have been by accident.