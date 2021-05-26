Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Arlington Pet of the Week: Mickey and Bean

By ARLnow.com Sponsor
arlnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Mickey and Bean, Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week duo. Mickey is a Miniature Schnauzer, and Bean is a Dachshund-Yorkie (aka Dorkie). Here’s what Micky had to say about his and his sister’s life in Arlington:. What’s up, Arlington? My name is Mickey, and this is my sister, Bean....

www.arlnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Arlington County, VA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Arlington County, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Love#Clarendon#Southern#The Arlington Pet Of#Sweet Bean#Meet Mickey#Dogs#Toys#Personality#Complete Opposites#Vertical Photos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Agenda: May 17-23

Arlington Agenda is a listing of interesting events for the week ahead in Arlington County and local events being held online. If you’d like your event considered, fill out the event submission form to submit it to our event calendar. Tuesday, May 18. Via Zoom or Facebook. Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

Get These Burgers While They’re Hot

Banking on the notion that a burger is never a bad idea (agreed!), restaurateurs Ian and Eric Hilton and chef Brendan L’Etoile rolled out a ghost-kitchen burger concept in February. Gee Burger operates out of three of their Northern Virginia restaurants: Parc de Ville in the Mosaic District; Solace Outpost in Falls Church City; and Café Colline in Arlington’s Lee Heights Shops.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Baby Turtles Are on the Move in Arlington

No, that’s not a small rock — just a baby turtle trying to make its way across a thoroughfare. Turtles are out and about this spring, sometimes crossing local trails and roads. In May and June, many are leaving their nests in search of water, says Alonso Abugattas, natural resources manager for Arlington County Parks.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

No Note, No Explanation

This article contains explicit and disturbing accounts. Reader discretion is advised. I feel my heart thrashing in my chest. I’ve interviewed plenty of people for my podcast, and yet I’m nervous. Pamela is a friend, but this topic is different. What if I unwittingly say something insensitive? I reassure her that we can stop at any time and edit out any parts that make her uncomfortable. I put on my headphones and click the video button on my screen. As the ring-chime begins, I take a deep breath and begin.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Morning Notes

Proposed HQ2 ‘Helix’ Tower Is Too Tall — “Amazon.com Inc. may need to lop off the tip of its proposed drill-bit-like structure, the Helix, at its PenPlace development to ensure the safety of flights coming into and out of Reagan National Airport. Engineers working for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority determined the 15-story building is roughly 13 feet taller than the maximum allowable height for structures that close to the airport.” [Washington Business Journal, WJLA]
Arlington County, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Flourishing After 55 in Arlington

3829 N. Stafford St., Arlington, VA 22207 703-228-4747. 55+ Programs are virtual. A 55+ Membership is required to attend ($20 annual fee). Learn more at parks.arlingtonva.us, search 55+ member. To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4747. VIRTUAL AND OUTDOOR PROGRAMS. Travel discussion to focus on favorite meals...
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Arlington. “They have shown selflessness, patience and understanding to the...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

A 22-Year-Old Cat Is in Need of a New Home

Dr. Pepper, a 22-year-old cat, is in need of a new home. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington put out a call on social media on Wednesday in hopes of finding this very elderly, brown and black, domestic shorthaired kitty a welcoming place to nap and snack. She was brought...
Mclean, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Ramadan Warms a Chilly May in McLean and Arlington

According to what country you are from, Ramadan traditions vary, and sometimes, it’s just family preference. In one house, breaking the fast with a glass of milk to “line the stomach” is militantly adhered to. In another, it’s just water and the ubiquitous date. In some families, getting up at 4 a.m. to pray and have the morning Suhoor meal is the way it’s done; in other homes, the morning meal is skipped because “it just makes you hungrier.”
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 S Highland Street

Cute and gorgeous Bungalow in the sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath detached home has been well kept by its owner; it sits on a nice flat lot with almost 6000 sq. ft. and has a one car detached garage. Tons of natural light throughout the house; lots of recent updates such us roof, AC, Boiler, washer/dryer, Hot water heater, electrical panel and most of the home has been rewired, and more. The kitchen has a gorgeous red 36" LaCanche stove and newer appliances. Only two lights to DC; close to the Pentagon, Penrose Square, Shirlington, Clarendon, Courthouse, Route 50, I-395, and the new Amazon's HQ2. Why pay condo fees when you can buy this beauty!!! Move-in ready.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4514 28TH Road S , 11-8

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/15 FROM 2-4PM! Welcome to sought-after Heatherlea community. This lovely and spacious 2 bedroom + den, 1 bath home with fabulous private outdoor space also includes parking for two cars. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample space for living and dining, plus a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen. Featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, and a handsome fireplace which adds so much charm to the living space. The expansive outdoor terrace is embraced by greenery and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. There are two very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and a den that can be used as the perfect home office with amazing natural light. A beautifully renovated bath with dual vanity and in-unit washer/dryer round out this wonderful condominium. The condominium community is pet-friendly and offers an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful grounds.Ideally located close to Shirlington Village, a wonderful shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Enjoy Four Mile Run Bike Trail, Barcroft park, and a dog park. Convenient to the bus station with a $2 ride to Metro to easily access downtown or the airport. Virginia wine country, Old Town Alexandria and Downtown DC are all within 30 minutes.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Modern Mobility: Happy Bike Month

May is Bike Month, and from what I’ve seen out and about so far, lots of you are already celebrating. The pandemic has caused a lot of folks to drag an old bike out of the garage, pick one up from a local bike shop or just ride more frequently, which is fantastic to see. There are some great, free activities this month to help keep you on your riding journey.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1767 Lanier Place NW , #6

Contemporary charm encompasses this spacious, corner-unit condo located in the quaint enclave of Lanier Heights. The open floor plan features oversized windows, three natural light exposures, modern finishes, high ceilings, rich hardwood and recessed lighting throughout. The sleek kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, two tone cabinetry, and beautiful quartz countertops. The bedrooms are generous in size including the primary bedroom equipped with a luxe en suite bath. The TWO balconies are settled just off the living room and primary bedroom. Lanier Station, a boutique and pet-friendly building, was built in 2016 with close proximity to the Woodley Park/Zoo Metro, Safeway, Philz Coffee, the Line Hotel as well as all that Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant and Woodley Park neighborhoods have to offer!
Arlington County, VAFalls Church News-Press

Our Man in Arlington

The soaring Air Force Memorial (its top 402 feet above sea level) has been comfortingly easy to visit since it opened in 2006. The entrance just off the start of Columbia Pike offers quick generous parking for a spectacular view of the D.C. skyline. But that is going to change....
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4616 31ST Road S

Beautifully renovated town home in Fairlington Villages! Enjoy private views from nearly every window. The renovated kitchen offers and open concept experience with brand new cabinets, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the summer evenings on your brand new patio with beautifully landscaped planter boxes and a wooded view. Relax in the modern farmhouse themed primary bedroom, which features a lovely board and batten wall, custom closet doors and hardwood flooring. The large basement includes new carpeting, built in storage, full bathroom and plenty of space to add a guest bedroom. Downtown Shirlington is just down the hill and features plenty of restaurants, shopping and entertainment experiences.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3613 S Wakefield Street

HOT listing alert!! Gorgeous RARE Dominion model 1 in sought after Fairlington Arbor, ready for its new owner! Over 1800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths,+G+-and BONUS den in the basement! Freshly painted in designer colors, this light filled home is like a breath of fresh air! The main living space is surrounded by windows allowing for the beautiful side yard to peek through. Updated kitchen and baths and hardwood floors are just some of the wonderful features you'll get to enjoy. The uniquely fully finished basement adds that "wow" factor with high ceilings, recessed lighting, built in bookcases and shelving, and the perfect guest quarters with a full bath and a Murphy bed in the den! Let's step outside! The spacious outdoor patio is perfect for entertaining, along with an adjoining side yard oasis! Tons of community amenities to include parks, tennis courts, pools, and community center. Condo fee also includes water and daily trash pick up! 1 assigned spot in front of the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own one of the biggest models in Fairlington!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

19 N Trenton Street

Come see what everyone is talking about -- Madison Homes' new Trenton Square at Ballston townhome community located in North Arlington! These 19 stylish and spacious townhomes have 4 expertly crafted levels that include: 2-car garages, entry-level study or optional bedroom suite, designer kitchen with a beautiful array of quartz surfaces and cabinetry to select from, and included off-kitchen deck, open dining and living space with abundant natural light, loft level with living space, third bedroom suite and spacious rooftop terrace for outdoor living and available wet bar, customizable smart home packages also available. You will feel right at home in these luxury units with custom finish packages to choose from. You're also in close proximity to the Ballston Quarter's shopping and dining, and the Ballston Metro Station. Trenton Square is ideal for commuting close to Rt. 50, I-66, I-395, Metro and Reagan Washington National Airport. Enjoy what the trendy Ballston neighborhood has to offer! Sales office hours: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday Saturday 11am-4pm. Please visit our website WWW.TRENTONSQUARE.COM to schdule your tour.
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: APS continues doubling down on dopey

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Based on feedback we’ve been getting from our sources in the high-school-sports world, Arlington Public Schools has become something of a punching-bag of ridicule for its ongoing policy of requiring student-athletes to wear masks even in situations where it not only serves no good, but well could prove to be counterproductive from a health standpoint.