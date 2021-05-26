Arlington Pet of the Week: Mickey and Bean

Come see what everyone is talking about -- Madison Homes' new Trenton Square at Ballston townhome community located in North Arlington! These 19 stylish and spacious townhomes have 4 expertly crafted levels that include: 2-car garages, entry-level study or optional bedroom suite, designer kitchen with a beautiful array of quartz surfaces and cabinetry to select from, and included off-kitchen deck, open dining and living space with abundant natural light, loft level with living space, third bedroom suite and spacious rooftop terrace for outdoor living and available wet bar, customizable smart home packages also available. You will feel right at home in these luxury units with custom finish packages to choose from. You're also in close proximity to the Ballston Quarter's shopping and dining, and the Ballston Metro Station. Trenton Square is ideal for commuting close to Rt. 50, I-66, I-395, Metro and Reagan Washington National Airport. Enjoy what the trendy Ballston neighborhood has to offer! Sales office hours: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday Saturday 11am-4pm. Please visit our website WWW.TRENTONSQUARE.COM to schdule your tour.