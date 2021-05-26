Arlington Pet of the Week: Mickey and Bean

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/15 FROM 2-4PM! Welcome to sought-after Heatherlea community. This lovely and spacious 2 bedroom + den, 1 bath home with fabulous private outdoor space also includes parking for two cars. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample space for living and dining, plus a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen. Featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, and a handsome fireplace which adds so much charm to the living space. The expansive outdoor terrace is embraced by greenery and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. There are two very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and a den that can be used as the perfect home office with amazing natural light. A beautifully renovated bath with dual vanity and in-unit washer/dryer round out this wonderful condominium. The condominium community is pet-friendly and offers an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful grounds.Ideally located close to Shirlington Village, a wonderful shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Enjoy Four Mile Run Bike Trail, Barcroft park, and a dog park. Convenient to the bus station with a $2 ride to Metro to easily access downtown or the airport. Virginia wine country, Old Town Alexandria and Downtown DC are all within 30 minutes.