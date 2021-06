BERRIEN COUNTY, MI — Four years after the owners of Round Barn Winery Distillery & Brewery purchased nearby Tabor Hill Winery, the two wineries are even more connected. The vines of the two have been intertwined since Round Barn was opened in 1992, as Heart of the Vineyard by Rick Moersch — who began his winemaking career at Tabor Hill in 1979. Now, a vine-like 3.6-mile trail system physically links the wineries for visitors.