Its confidence boosted after a successful outing in Hong Kong last month, Art Basel is moving forward with plans, originally announced this January, to hold its flagship Swiss edition this September, as confirmed by a letter sent to VIPs on Thursday morning. Visitors to the Basel fair, scheduled to occur from September 20–26, will need to provide a recent negative Covid-19 test, proof of full vaccination, or evidence of sufficient antibodies (similar precautions were taken by Frieze New York this May). The fair’s capacity will be curbed to 20 percent less than usual, and ticket sales will be reduced by a third during the days the event is open to the public, with the VIP opening prolonged by a day.