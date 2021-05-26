Farm Service Agency parking lot loiterer reported

Farm Service Agency employees contacted Fergus Falls police on Monday at approximately 6:42 a.m. requesting a welfare check on an individual that had been loitering in their parking lot for about an hour. The person was apparently holding a jacket and a suitcase. Staff reported that they were nervous about the situation, as they were arriving for work.

When police arrived and made contact with the man, he stated that he was trying to get to Fargo. In addition, the officer attempted to assist him in calling for a bus ticket through Jefferson Lines and the Salvation Army, however, the man denied assistance. Employees at a nearby gas station asked the man to leave the premises, and not return due to his behavior in the store. The man was informed and agreed to leave.

At approximately 3:49 p.m. police received a report that the man had been sleeping and hanging out in the area of a sports store since around noon. Officers searched the Westridge Mall property, as well as neighboring businesses, and eventually located the man lyinging down outside the main entrance of the sports store, and informed him that the management of the store had asked him to leave. An officer asked the man if there was anything law enforcement could do for him, and again he denied needing assistance. The man then left the area and headed east from the store parking lot.