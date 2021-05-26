County flirts with orange, but no promotion

San Joaquin County has the chance to finally advance to the orange tier of the California Department of Public Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy next week.

The county’s new case rate finally qualified for the orange tier Tuesday, dropping to 4.8 per 100,000 residents.

However, San Joaquin County Public Health Services said the county must remain in the orange tier for another week before the state will officially allow promotion.

The county’s testing positivity rate is at 2.1% and its health equity rate is at 2.5%, but county public health said the two metrics, while low, were not low enough to meet requirements for accelerated progression.

According to the CDPH, accelerated progression requires that test positivity and health equity rates are exceptionally low with a declining case rate to move to a less restrictive tier.

Counties in the purple or red tiers whose case rates are declining but do not meet the threshold for a less restrictive tier can still advance if test positivity and health equity rates meet the threshold for the tier that is two tiers less restrictive than the current tier for the previous two weeks.

San Joaquin County’s positivity and health equity rates have not yet met the threshold for the yellow tier. Those metrics would have had to be less than 2% and 2.2%, respectively, for the last two weeks to qualify for accelerated progression and advance the county to orange.

Sacramento County is facing the same obstacle in advancing to the orange tier.

Its case rate dropped to 5.5 per 100,000 residents, and its positivity and health equity rates were 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

While the case rate met the orange tier threshold, the county must also wait another week before it can officially advance. Its positivity and health equity rates were also low, but not low enough for accelerated progression.

As of Tuesday, county public health reported 73,717 COVID-19 cases and 1,419 deaths since the pandemic began. There were 4,884 cases and 152 deaths in Lodi’s 95240 ZIP Code, and 2,071 cases 37 deaths in the 95242 ZIP Code.

There were 979 active COVID cases in the county Tuesday, while 71,319 residents had recovered.

A total of 236,073 residents have been fully vaccinated, while 68,490 have been partially vaccinated.

In Sacramento County, there have been 105,963 cases and 1,700 deaths, while 102,512 people have recovered. There have been 2,820 cases in Galt and 46 deaths.

A total of 559,268 residents in the county have been fully vaccinated, while 158,156 are partially vaccinated.

San Joaquin and Sacramento counties are among the seven still officially in the red tier, along with Del Norte, Shasta, Yuba, Nevada and Solano.

Trinity, Mendocino, Lassen, Sierra, Alpine, Amador, Mono, Inyo, Mariposa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles counties are all in the yellow tier, while the remaining 37 counties in the state are in orange.