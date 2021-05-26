Cancel
Business

CoverMyMeds brand grows as owner McKesson unites four health IT units

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
 13 days ago
McKesson Corp. has merged its four prescription technology divisions including CoverMyMeds into a single operating unit under the CoverMyMeds brand.

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

