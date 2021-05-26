CoverMyMeds brand grows as owner McKesson unites four health IT units
McKesson Corp. has merged its four prescription technology divisions including CoverMyMeds into a single operating unit under the CoverMyMeds brand.www.bizjournals.com
McKesson Corp. has merged its four prescription technology divisions including CoverMyMeds into a single operating unit under the CoverMyMeds brand.www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus