ABC NEWS KICKS OFF PRIDE MONTH WITH NEW PODCAST AIMING TO PRESERVE THE HISTORY OF THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY AND CELEBRATE THE JOYS OF LIVING ‘LIFE OUT LOUD’

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC News will kick off Pride Month with the two-episode premiere of its first LGBTQ+ issue-focused podcast, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson.” ABC News Contributor LZ Granderson draws from his own lived experience as a gay, Black father to host inspiring, provocative and often hilarious conversations to help preserve the history of the LGBTQ+ community. This podcast will delve into the policies, cultural touchstones and historical events that have shaped the collective experience of this often underrepresented and misunderstood group. Guests will shed light on the past by sharing their own stories and look to the future by describing their vision for how living ‘life out loud’ should look.

