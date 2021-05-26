Cancel
Mental Health

Podcast: Tips to Skillfully Cope with Life’s Inevitable Stress

By Dr. Bethanie Hansen
 13 days ago
Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Faculty Director, School of Arts and Humanities. We all have an endless “to do” list that we can’t keep up with. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by all our responsibilities and tasks, but that cumulative stress is incredibly harmful to our physical and mental wellbeing. In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen talks to APU Chaplain Kyle Sorys about his role in offering emotional and spiritual support to students and faculty. Learn ways to skillfully cope with life’s inevitable stressors like dedicating a day each week “no work” where you just enjoy life, establishing “no screen time” each day, getting more sleep, eating better, and meditating. Also reduce stress by learning how to extend self-compassion and self-kindness to yourself in conscious acknowledgement that you’re doing the best you can. All these tips can improve your overall wellbeing and help you live a fuller, less stressful, life.

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

