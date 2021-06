There are a ton of new and exciting games coming out this year. While things got shifted around due to covid, that hasn’t halted all of the anticipated video games that were planned for 2021. For instance, there are quite a few upcoming top-down video games we think that you should be keeping an eye on. In this list, we are going to highlight the best new top-down games that are releasing or slated to release within this calendar year. Of course, with that said, these titles are not particularly ranked in any order right now. We’re hopeful that all of these games can make their way out into the marketplace within the 2021 calendar year but for now, only time will tell.