Eagles’ Miles Sanders in Middle of Pack of PFF’s RB Rankings, Last in NFC East

By Mike Gill
ESPN 99.1
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders not only landed in the middle of the pack of Pro Football Focus’s recent ranking of running backs, but he is also the lowest-ranked starter in the NFC East. Sanders came in at No. 19 on PFF’s ranking of running backs heading into...

ESPN 99.1

ESPN 99.1

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLburlingtoncountytimes.com

Are Eagles sending Miles Sanders a message by drafting Gainwell, adding Kerryon Johnson?

One of the first things Nick Sirianni said when he became the Eagles' head coach in January was that he wanted competition at every position. It has quickly become apparent that will happen at running back. While it's presumed the competition will be for someone to get some carries here and there to Miles Sanders a breather, the Eagles have added two running backs to the roster in the last two weeks.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles' RB Miles Sanders makes CBS Sports’ top 25 under 25 list

While he is one of the most talented young running backs in the NFL, Miles Sanders is constantly overlooked when it comes to discussing the best of the best in some circles, but CBS Sports finally got it right. While ranking the top-25 players in the NFL under the age...
NFLPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Eagles’ Offensive Trio Ranked Near Bottom of NFL

CBS Sports recently ranked each NFL team’s “triplets” (QB-RB-WR/TE) and the Philadelphia Eagles trio finished in the bottom half of the league, coming in at No. 26 on the list. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders and tight end Dallas Goedert were named as the top weapons for the...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Penn State fans' 2021 NFL regular-season viewing guide

The NFL rolled out its 2021 schedule earlier this week, so we decided to take a detailed look at it from a Penn State perspective. Each team will play 17 regular-season games this year and they will be spread across 18 weeks. In poring over all 18 of those weeks...
NFLBig Blue View

Ranking the running back groups in the NFC East

As part of Big Blue View’s offseason coverage, we are ranking each position group in the NFC East. The rankings began on the offensive side of the ball, starting with quarterback and then transitioning to wide receiver. Here are the updated rankings:. Quarterback:. Wide receiver:. Dallas Cowboys. Washington Football Team.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles' RB unit ranked among the worst by PFF ahead of 2021 NFL season

Miles Sanders is one of the top young running backs in the NFL, but nagging injuries and inconsistent play in 2020 left some questioning his status among his peers. As the Eagles enter the 2021 NFL season, running back is a position that has left a lot to be desired and GM Howie Roseman addressed third-down issues by drafting Kenneth Gainwell on day three.
NFLfantasypros.com

Miles Sanders report: Eagles RBs coach downplays idea of 'every-down' back

Zach Berman of The Athletic writes that Jamel Singleton, the Eagles’ new running backs coach, downplayed the idea of an "every-down" guy. (The Athletic) “It all depends on your room,” Singleton said. There are very specific skill sets you need in your room. You need a first- and second-down runner with that really elite ability. You need a guy that can pass protect on third down and be short yardage. You need a back that can run routes and you can put him out in empty. It’s really a combination of that. I think the days of, ‘he’s an every-down back,’ that’s a little skewed these days because of the speed, because of the contact.” By no means is this an indication that Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will see a lot of work, but it certainly isn't the kind of quote that Miles Sanders supporters want to hear. Philadelphia also brought in Jordan Howard and Kerryon Johnson this offseason, so maybe gamers should start reading more into what the Eagles are telling us. Sanders currently looks like a risky RB2 selection right now.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Penn State Football alum Miles Sanders: Eagles offseason ‘a rollercoaster’

Former Penn State Football running back Miles Sanders says that the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason of wholesale changes has been ‘a rollercoaster”. This has certainly been a tumultuous offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Doug Pederson was fired just three years...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s worst receiving corps

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 30th — Eagles wide receivers have ranked last in receiving grade in each of the last two years, so there’s plenty of room to improve for this unit. They’ve now spent back-to-back first-round selections on receivers, putting the pressure on Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith. Reagor graded at 64.0 overall as a rookie in 2020, picking up 396 yards on 31 catches. It was a slow start, but he has the explosiveness to develop as an outside vertical threat. Smith is a better all-around receiver, and that was on display in one of the best seasons in college football history. He can separate to all levels of the field and is dangerous with the ball in his hands, so look for Smith to develop as the high-volume threat in this offense. One of the bright sides of last season’s struggles was the emergence of Travis Fulgham, who had bounced around with several teams before posting an impressive 71.2 overall grade and leading the Eagles with 539 receiving yards. Beyond that top three, Greg Ward may have a role in the possession game, as he’s averaged 8.3 yards per reception in his career. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has disappointed as a former second-rounder with just 26 career targets. And 2020 fifth-rounder John Hightower adds another speed component.
NHLPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

PHL Eagles Nation Team Schedule Prediction

The NFL has finally release the schedule for the 2021 season, so you know what that means. The annual time of the year where you go to the mountain tops and scream to anyone who will listen how this is the year the Eagles finally go undefeated. Of course if you consider yourself to be a realist or in this case a ‘party-pooper’, you probably have a more plausible expectation of how the new season will go. Either way, Eagles fans everywhere have to be excited about the prospects of having the projected eighth easiest schedule in the NFL according to ESPN.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Where the NFC East Ranks in CBS Sports' NFL Divisional Power Ranking

That’s the opinion of Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, who recently ranked the 2021 NFL divisions from first to last. The four-team NFC East—Dallas, Washington, Philadelphia, and the Giants—finished with a 23-40-1 combined record, clearly the worst of any division in the NFL last year, and it wasn’t even close.
NFLchatsports.com

PFF ranked the top 32 LB’s, Blake Martinez is on the list

Pro Football Focus has been releasing their position rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season and now they’ve released their top-32 linebackers. New York Giants’ linebacker Blake Martinez made the list and is at number 16. Here’s what Sam Monson wrote:. 16. BLAKE MARTINEZ, NEW YORK GIANTS. Only Zach Cunningham...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Baldinger: NFC East is Washington's to lose

NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger believes the Washington Football Team is in the driver's seat in the NFC East in 2021 and they control their own destiny. The 2020 NFC East race was a popular storyline all last season with all four clubs finishing below .500 and the Burgundy and Gold getting a playoff berth after narrowly defeating the Eagles in Week 17.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles' Anthony Harris lands in the top-15 of PFF's safety rankings for 2021

The Eagles quietly upgraded their safety position this offseason, signing Anthony Harris away from the Vikings. Pro Football Focus has released their annual position rankings and Harris landed just outside the top-10. 13. ANTHONY HARRIS, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Another player coming off a down season, this was the first play we...