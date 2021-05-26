Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Prescott National Forest Offices will be Closed on May 31 in Observance of Memorial Day

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Prescott National Forest offices and ranger stations will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Virtual business hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1. Memorial Day honors all the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Despite the office closure, fire...

www.signalsaz.com
