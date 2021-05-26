Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

4 Beautiful Salons Elevate the Self-Care Experience

hospitalitydesign.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink and emerald hues juxtapose grand archways, tall ceilings, and polished concrete floors at GoodBody. From a futuristic space sheathed in green to a tranquil, subdued haven, these luxurious salons and spas are a far cry from your grandmother’s beauty parlor. iO Beauty Gallery. Appropriate for a moment when self-care...

hospitalitydesign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Salon#Salons#Beauty Products#Natural Beauty#Black Beauty#Design Inspiration#Style Inspiration#Io Beauty Gallery#Brutalist#Baltic#Goodbody When Black#Is Architecture Design#Self Care#Ego Hair Salon#Interiors#Spas#Luxury#Utilitarian Flooring#Textured Hair#Comfort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
FitnessABC Action News

Summer self-care routine tips

Summer is nearly here and it’s the perfect season to amp up our self-care routines. Joining us with a few helpful solutions is our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern. Products featured in the segment include:. SO’BiO étic French Skincare, Walmart.com | Instagram Sobio_etic. Bloom Beauty Essence Collagen Skin...
Apparelarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Elegant Coastal Closet Designs That Will Make Sure All Your Beachwear Is Organized

The coastal home design is a style that you are going to see around beach areas. It can be on the shores of a sea, lake or even a river. What makes this style different is its combination of light and color to make the home blend in with the coastal environment. But the home is not the only thing that needs to be ready for the beach. You will probably have a bunch of clothes that you need to keep properly stored and organized and to help you do that, the coastal closet will be of great help.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
RetailGifts & Decorative Accessories

Friday Finds: Men’s Self-Care

Father’s Day spending is expected to exceed $20 billion this year, according to latest projections from the National Retail Federation (NRF). “Of those celebrating, half (50 percent) plan to buy gifts for their own dad, a quarter (26 percent) plan to buy for a husband and 1 in 10 (11 percent) plan to buy for a son,” the report added.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Hair CareHappi

Moroccan Gold Series Revamps Argan Oil Salon Hair Care Collection

Moroccan Gold Series, the innovative salon hair care brand, has revealed a luxurious new packaging redesign for its best-selling Argan Collection hair treatment and styling line. In addition, the indie beauty brand redesigned its e-commerce website to highlight all three lines as well as brand history, philosophy, quality and unique natural ingredients.
Beauty & Fashionnationalblackguide.com

Sharing The Beauty of Self-confidence

I am a Lifestylist™️ who loves helping women look their personal best. I also love sharing those transformations with other women everywhere. I believe that when women experience the joy that comes from a positive self-image, it reverberates throughout other areas of their lives. I am looking for women who...
Hair CareHappi

Professional Hair Care Innovates with Salon Products

Wellness is permeating all aspects of beauty right now. Professional hair care has certainly branched out in the past year to meet these consumer-driven self-care needs for 2021. Despite business shutdowns and new restrictions such as booking fewer clients per diem, marketers, both multinational and indie, have expanded their offerings of professional hair care to include fortifying products that promise to safeguard color and boost hair strength.
RetailGifts & Decorative Accessories

Editors’ Picks: Self-Care for Dads

Father’s Day spending is expected to exceed $20 billion this year, according to National Retail Federation (NRF) projections. “Of those celebrating, half (50 percent) plan to buy gifts for their own dad, a quarter (26 percent) plan to buy for a husband and 1 in 10 (11 percent) plan to buy for a son,” the report added.
HealthThrive Global

Secrets to Self-Care

There are so many ways to approach the topic of self-care, and I want to begin by saying that what works for one person does not necessarily work for everyone. In my experience, creating a self-care practice is both a personal and intimate concept that requires you to take the time to figure out what works and feels best for you.
Photographyinterviewmagazine.com

Natalia Mantini Is Making Self-Care Accessible in Her New Photo Series

Picture yourself at peak relaxation. You feel still, meditative, and content, without a care in the world. The scene that comes to mind probably takes place somewhere in nature, right? In her latest photo series titled “Healing Towards Progress,” the New York-based photographer Natalia Mantini explores self-care in the natural world. Shot in California at various oceans, forests, and deserts, the project is part of Google Pixel and SN37’s Creator Labs, an artistic incubator program that highlights emerging artists. Mantini ventured into the wilderness of the West Coast to capture still life at its most serene—from rocks covered in pungent green moss to the worn grooves found on the bark of a tree. Below, Natalia Mantini spoke to Interview about the inspiration behind her project, the complicated relationship between self-care and capitalism, and why we should all be more like mushrooms.
Designschoolgrowth.com

Design a Beautiful Mission Experience

Educators are the ultimate "knowledge workers," unique in their ability to solve complex problems and develop new ways to enable growth. Yet they continue to languish in an industrial approach to school leadership and design where the physical spaces, time schedules, and human dynamics stifle creativity and inspiration. There is...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Influencer-Inspired Skincare Gummies

Popular social media influencer and athlete Sommer Ray launched the Imaraïs Beauty brand alongside its inaugural product: Glow Skincare Gummies. The skincare ingestibles are designed to keep skin looking young and fresh through its botanical formula. The Glow Skincare Gummies contain marine algae for detoxification, vegan squalene for hydration, and Activated-C for revitalization. The sugar-free chews come in a tasty lemon flavor for easy ingestion. The gummies are meant to be taken twice a day in the morning and evening.