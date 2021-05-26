Cancel
Minorities

People of color more exposed to extreme heat than whites, study finds

By Associated Press
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 14 days ago
In nearly every major city in the U.S., people of color are exposed to more extreme urban heat than white people, a new study found. Using government temperature and census data, researchers examined the distribution of heat islands – parts of cities with higher average temperatures than the surrounding areas. The study, published Tuesday in Nature Communications, found that during the summer of 2017 in nearly all large urban areas, the average non-white person lived in a census tract with higher heat island intensity.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

