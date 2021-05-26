Cancel
Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Online Gaming + Sports Wagering Bill Passes Senate Vote

By Large Dave
 16 days ago
I grew up in a sports betting household. My dad took action for a local bookie in Waterbury for most of my life. Saturday and Sundays, the landline rang constantly. I would hear my dad give the odds to multiple callers - "Chiefs are giving 3, over/under is 44, Skins are giving 6, over/under is 38, whattya want?" Monday would bring a string of sad-faced losers to our door, handing over stacks of 20's and hundreds. "The house always wins" is what he used to tell me.

KICKS 105.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

