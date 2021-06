Traveling the Buckeye State this year and looking for a cold one? The largest craft brewers outside of Central Ohio totted up 269,947 barrels produced in 2020. The craft beer market in the U.S. totaled $22.2 billion last year, according to data from the Brewers Association, despite an overall drop in beer sales of 2.9% and a 9.3% drop for craft beer. Total craft beer sales of 22.81 barrels represented 12.3% of the overall beer market.