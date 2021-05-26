Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Yes, There Are Jews in Mexico. We’ve Been Here for a Very Long Time.

By Ces Heredia
heyalma.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Okay, you’re from Mexico, but where are you and your family really from? There’s no Jews in Mexico… ?”. It’s a question I’ve heard one too many times throughout my life, from both Mexican and American friends, as a Jew that lives in Tampico. When I tell someone that I’m Mexican and Jewish, their first reaction is usually one of surprise. I don’t totally blame them. Generally speaking, when people think about Jewish ethnicity and geography, their minds usually go to places in Europe, the Middle East and the United States as this is what has been generally portrayed in the media as the “typical” location of Jews in the world.

www.heyalma.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Juárez
Person
Emmanuel Lubezki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judaism#Immigrants#Latin America#American#M Mexican#Mexican Jews#Conquistadores#Catholicism#Non Catholics#Hungarian#Beligian Jews#Rabbi#Spanish#Caja De Prestamos#Immigrant Jews#European Jews#Wealthy Ashkenazi Jews#Mexican Citizens#People#True Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
Related
Immigrationboisestatepublicradio.org

Harris Talked Migration In Meeting With Mexico's President López Obrador

Vice President Harris continues her Latin America trip focused on migration meeting Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City. Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
ProtestsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mexico marks 50th anniversary of 1971 student massacre

MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials and protesters on Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of a June 10, 1971, massacre of student protesters that was depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie "Roma." Demanding punishment for those involved, demonstrators marched down the same boulevard in Mexico City where students were attacked with...
Minoritiesnacla.org

Times of Collapse, Times of Possibilities: Latin American Societies in Movement (disponible en español)

Es tiempo de nuevo para que bailen los corazones, y. lamento y la resignación. In a reflexive move, the movements and pueblos of Latin America confronted the pandemic by turning inwards, pivoting towards their territories and spaces. They situated themselves while seeking security in the deepest folds of daily relationships, which had turned into shelters from the uncertainty.
Minoritiescrisisgroup.org

COVID-19, Inequality and Protests in Colombia

This week on Hold Your Fire!, Richard Atwood and Naz Modirzadeh talk to Renata Segura, deputy program director for Latin America and the Carribean, and Beth Dickinson, senior analyst for Colombia, about the anti-government protests across Colombia. They discuss what the deadly unrest looks like, a controversial tax reform proposed in April that triggered protests and the blockades that have sprung up across the country’s cities, towns and villages. They unpack protesters’ demands, notably the role of the COVID-19 pandemic in aggravating already rife inequality, and how police crackdowns have further fuelled people’s anger. They also talk about how Colombian society views the protests, whether protesters’ demands are widely shared and how likely it is that President Ivan Duque’s government will take measures to address their grievances. They discuss the likelihood of similar protests elsewhere in Latin America, given that many other countries in the region suffer the same inequality, worsened by COVID, that has taken people to the streets in Colombia.
Presidential Electionhoustonianonline.com

Mexico Elections 2021: Morena or some of the scrap metal he sells sentencing vote | Mexican Elections 2021

The fact that the map of Mexico City is cut in half and painted in two colors does not speak enough about the political character of the 8.8 million people who live here. Graphic newspapers and social media have flooded in after defining an epic after learning of Monday’s election results: Morena, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President’s Party, The PRI-PAN-PRD alliance lost control of the Mexican capital, With candidates, to a large extent, comes from the formation of conservative national action. The discussion that attempts to explain such a story focuses on igniting social wounds such as classicism, conspiracy and revenge. It leaves behind the progressive essence of a city ruled by left-wing parties for 25 years.
Economyu.today

Mexico Joins Other Latin American Countries in Rush into Crypto

Mexico has joined a rapidly growing list of Latin American countries that are embracing Bitcoin. Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, a member of the Mexican legislative branch, says that he will propose a legal framework for cryptocurrency assets in the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of the country's government). Hinojosa has...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Mexican president suffers setback in country’s deadliest election in decades

Mexicans turned away from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party in the country’s June 6, 2021, midterm election, widely seen as a referendum on his administration’s self-proclaimed “transformation” of Mexico. López Obrador had hoped to secure the two-thirds congressional supermajority required to usher through constitutional amendments uncontested. Instead, preliminary results...
PoliticsTime

We've Been Telling the Alamo Story Wrong for Nearly 200 Years. Now It's Time to Correct the Record

Imagine if the U.S. were to open interior Alaska for colonization and, for whatever reason, thousands of Canadian settlers poured in, establishing their own towns, hockey rinks and Tim Hortons stores. When the U.S. insists they follow American laws and pay American taxes, they refuse. When the government tries to collect taxes, they shoot and kill American soldiers. When law enforcement goes after the killers, the colonists, backed by Canadian financing and mercenaries, take up arms in open revolt.
Currenciesharrisondaily.com

El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has approved legislation making the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in the country, the first nation to do so, just days …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Public Healthindybay.org

"We were paralyzed for a long time"

"We were paralyzed for a long time " Interview Philosopher Olivia Mitscherlich-Schönherr knows alternatives to the way of politics in the Corona crisis. [This interview published in June 2021 is translated from the German on the Internet, Interview ǀ „Wir waren lange gelähmt“ — der Freitag.de.]. The third Corona wave...
Industrywibqam.com

El Salvador exploring volcanic bitcoin mining, Bukele says

(Reuters) – El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Wednesday that he has instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to come up with a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country’s volcanoes. El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt...
Minoritiescpusa.org

Marxist IQ: Latin Americans

The land, raw materials, markets, and labor of the peoples of Latin America have long been a major target for U.S. expansion and imperialism. This Marxist IQ is dedicated to the ongoing struggles of the working classes of Latin America. 1. In the United States, Marxists see Latinos/Latinas/Latinx in the...