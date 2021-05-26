Yes, There Are Jews in Mexico. We’ve Been Here for a Very Long Time.
“Okay, you’re from Mexico, but where are you and your family really from? There’s no Jews in Mexico… ?”. It’s a question I’ve heard one too many times throughout my life, from both Mexican and American friends, as a Jew that lives in Tampico. When I tell someone that I’m Mexican and Jewish, their first reaction is usually one of surprise. I don’t totally blame them. Generally speaking, when people think about Jewish ethnicity and geography, their minds usually go to places in Europe, the Middle East and the United States as this is what has been generally portrayed in the media as the “typical” location of Jews in the world.www.heyalma.com