Trussville, AL

Plein air painting gets Trussville artist ‘closer to the truth’

By GARY LLOYD
cahabasun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrussville artist Amy Peterson has been capturing Alabama on foot and on canvas for more than a decade. Now, her paintings of Alabama, Birmingham and Trussville are being featured all across the state. From April 16 to May 21, her work was featured at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia for a plein air exhibition titled “Light and Air.” For that show, some 20 paintings captured subjects around Peterson’s home in Trussville’s historic Cahaba Project neighborhood, in all four seasons. Peterson instructed a plein air workshop at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art at Ivy Green, the historic birthplace of Helen Keller.

