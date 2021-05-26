The Hoxton Announces Five New Hotels Coming to Europe
The brand will roll out units in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, and Vienna over the next two years. The Hoxton has announced plans to grow its European footprint with the rollout of five properties in 2022 and 2023. On the heels of its recently opened hotel in Rome, the brand will add new units in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, and Vienna. All of the forthcoming outposts will feature designs by Hoxton collaborator Ennismore Design Studio and signature amenities like the Apartment meeting and events space.hospitalitydesign.com