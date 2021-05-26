Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Hoxton Announces Five New Hotels Coming to Europe

hospitalitydesign.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brand will roll out units in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, and Vienna over the next two years. The Hoxton has announced plans to grow its European footprint with the rollout of five properties in 2022 and 2023. On the heels of its recently opened hotel in Rome, the brand will add new units in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, and Vienna. All of the forthcoming outposts will feature designs by Hoxton collaborator Ennismore Design Studio and signature amenities like the Apartment meeting and events space.

hospitalitydesign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Barcelona#Brussels#Open Bar#Brand Design#European#Apartment#Catalan#Ibm#Working From#London#Retail Space#Retro Pastel Restaurant#Hospitality#West Berlin#Studios#1970s Inspired Guestrooms#Design Studio#Signature Amenities#Central Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Berlin, DEhospitalitynet.org

The Hoxton, Berlin Will Welcome Guests In Summer 2022

The Hoxton, Berlin will be located in Charlottenburg in West Berlin, a neighbourhood loved for its great food and eclectic cuisines, and just a few minutes from the popular Kurfürstendamm (Ku'damm) shopping area. The Hoxton is settling into a former hotel, which Ennismore Design Studio will be completely transforming, taking inspiration from the neighbourhood.
hospitalitynet.org

The Hoxton, Barcelona Is Slate To Open In Spring 2022

The Hoxton, Barcelona will have 240 light and airy bedrooms; a sprawling ground floor restaurant, bar and terrace, a shaded rooftop taqueria and pool; an events space in the basement that will host local cultural programming; and The Apartment, the brand's unique and multi-functional meeting and events space. Among the bedrooms, all designed by Ennismore Design Studio, will be a new 'Homey' category, in which larger rooms will have their own lounge space and kitchenette, which is a new concept for The Hoxton, offering something different for its guests and focusing on the longer stay market. The Hoxton, Barcelona will be located in the Poblenou neighbourhood, a traditionally Catalan area, which has evolved in recent years into one of the city's most exciting districts, thanks to a thriving tech and design scene. The barrio is now dotted with craft breweries, concept stores, design schools, and eclectic markets. As for the city's main sights, guests will be just 20 minutes from the famous Sagrada Familia and 20 minutes from the beach.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Hotel packages extend the five-star experience beyond the front door

As travelers make their way back out into the world, luxury hotels are increasingly blurring the lines between lodging companies and tour operators with new packages that bundle their five-star accommodations with exclusive off-property experiences. It’s a trend that has been growing for years with the rise of so-called experiential...
Lifestylehospitality-on.com

The Hoxton Rome opens in Parioli

The Hoxton Rome comes as the 10th hotel for the brand. The Hoxton first opened its doors in Shoreditch, East London in 2006 and now has hotels in some key neighbourhoods across Europe and North America. Locations include London (Shoreditch, Holborn and Southwark), Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Portland, Chicago, and Downtown LA.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Hoxton, Vienna Grand Opening In Spring 2023

The Hoxton, Vienna will be located in Stadtpark in a striking 1950s modernist building which has an interesting history as the former headquarters of Austria's Chamber of Commerce. This history will be reflected in the design, with Ennismore Design Studio working to restore and reclaim original features of the building, incorporating inspiration from its history and local streets into their design process. The hotel will have 196 bedrooms, a spacious lobby and coffee bar; a restaurant and terrace; rooftop bar and pool; a basement speakeasy; and The Apartment meeting and events space. It will also be home to events auditorium, which is an exciting first for The Hoxton and will be a new home for live entertainment in Vienna.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 28 May 2021

HVS Hodges Ward Elliott acts on the sale of the Castelfalfi Estate, Italy. German travel conglomerate TUI Group has announced that it is selling the Tenuta di Castelfalfi Estate in Tuscany to the family of S P Lohia. Located equal distance from Florence, Pisa and Siena, the 1,100 hectare estate includes two hotels, six restaurants and bars, a 1,000 sqm spa, a 27-hole golf course and significant residential development potential. Acquired by TUI in 2007, the estate has been sustainably developed into a luxury resort during TUI´s ownership. The new owner plans to continue developing the estate and create one of the premier destinations in Tuscany. HVS Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller in the transaction.
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Three Turkey Hotel Signings

This trio of properties further strengthens IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growth across its Luxury, Premium and Essentials collections through the addition of nearly 600 rooms. It also reinforces the development potential of this key growth market, which features world-class urban and resort locations that are increasingly popular with both leisure and business guests.
Worldftnnews.com

UK Leads Europe's Record High Hotel Construction Pipeline

During the first quarter of 2021, 44 hotels/6,500 rooms opened throughout Europe. It is a record high project and room count for the region. Europe’s hotel construction pipeline increased 5% by projects and 6% by rooms year-over-year (YOY). Europe ends the first quarter of 2021 with 1,928 projects/310,523 rooms, a record high project and room count for the region.
Home & GardenTravelDailyNews.com

Savoy Signature announces new hotel opening in Madeira, July 2021: NEXT Hotel, a connected hotel by the sea

Savoy Signature, leading Madeiran hotel brand with a growing portfolio of unique hotels and resorts, announce that the NEXT Hotel will be opening in Funchal, on 1st July this year. NEXT Hotel is a concept aimed to meet the needs of millennial-mindsets with a high-tech space; it celebrates both vibrancy and a connection with the local Madeiran community.
Musichotelnewsresource.com

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Five New Member Hotels

The list of new member hotels includes Inn at the Market, the first non-Founding Member hotel to join Curator, The Edgewater Hotel from Noble House Hotels & Resorts, and three Provenance properties: The Revolution Hotel, The Bradley, and Woodlark. “Maintaining individuality is incredibly important for independent hotels – it’s what...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Urgo Hotels Canada Announces Major Expansion

Urgo Hotels Canada (UHC), the Canadian business unit of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, today announced a major expansion project. The hotel's current pipeline is extensive and includes the opening of six hotels in the province of Quebec in 2021 alone, bringing the company's portfolio, along with other projects under development, close to 20 Canadian hotels under contract by the end of 2021 with over 2600 rooms.
RetailTravelDailyNews.com

The Hoxton’s expansion continues with five more openings penned for Europe

The Hoxton is excited to add five more properties to its growing portfolio, with hotels set to open in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Shepherd’s Bush (London), and Vienna over the course of 2022 and 2023. After a challenging year, optimism is on the horizon as these exciting openings see the brand spread its much-loved hotels further across Europe, and follow the recent opening of The Hoxton’s 10th hotel in Rome, which opened earlier this month. As part of the expansion, Working From_, The Hoxton’s coworking brand, will also open its first mainland Europe location, bringing a great new co-working offering to Brussels.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Europe’s hotel construction pipeline remains healthy and continues to grow in the first quarter of 2021f

PORTSMOUTH, NH - According to the latest Europe Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), analysts at LE report that at the start of 2021, Europe’s hotel construction pipeline increased 5% by projects and 6% by rooms year-over-year (YOY). Europe ends the first quarter of 2021 with 1,928 projects/310,523 rooms, a record high project and room count for the region.
LifestyleTelegraph

Why I've come to hate ‘boutique’ hotels

Travelese is one of the uglier lexicons in modern language usage. I abhor terms like “chichi”, “Instagrammable”, “bespoke” and “eco”, and have only gushing praise for those Telegraph sub-editors who keep a beady (or, rather, a keen) eye out for them. If these adjectives had been used only once, they might have been pardonable, but recycled time and again, they have become trite tics, vapid clichés, blockages to meaning and annihilators of aesthetic delight.
Worldava360.com

Europe’s most bombed hotel: The Europa Hotel in Belfast | War Hotels

For three decades the Europa Hotel in Belfast hosted more journalists than tourists, survived 33 bombings by the Provisional Irish Republican Army and held the dubious honour of being Europe’s most bombed hotel. It was both a target and a reporters' refuge during the bloody conflict in Northern Ireland in...
Computersglassmagazine.com

Fenetech Europe Announces Dates for Virtual User Conference

FeneTech Europe Sàrl Director Sylvain Kaiser announced the dates for this year's user conference to be held June 7-10. Due to COVID-19, this year's conference will, again, be held in a virtual environment and offered free of charge to FeneTech Europe's many customers throughout the continent. From 2016 through 2019,...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Hastings, New Zealand

Wherever you stay in sunny Hastings – be it an opulent rural retreat, an art deco boutique or budget-friendly motel – you’re never far from the many regional vineyards, scenic cycling trails and outrageously good restaurants. Take your pick from our list of the top hotels in Hastings – all bookable on Culture Trip – and start planning your own New Zealand adventure.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Rocco Forte Hotels Announces The Opening Of Villa Igiea

Rocco Forte Hotels, the prestigious family-run hotel group, led by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister, Olga Polizzi, is proud to unveil the newly restored Villa Igiea. Opening today June 3rd, the historical Art Nouveau palazzo overlooking the Gulf of Palermo, originally designed by Ernesto Basile commissioned by the influential Florio family, returns to its former splendour as a jewel of the Mediterranean.