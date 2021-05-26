Public health experts warned of Covid disaster. Cummings confirms we were right
On 12 March last year, Boris Johnson announced that attempts to contain Covid-19 would be halted and the country would have to accept the spread of the virus. As a global public health expert, this policy decision was baffling to me. The experience of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong had already shown us that Covid-19 could be contained through testing, tracing and isolation, border restrictions, social distancing and face coverings. By following this east Asian playbook, England could save lives and avoid harsh, extended lockdowns.www.theguardian.com